RSA board OKs resolution to negotiate w/Greene County

“This does not commit us to use this process?” RSA Board of Members Chairman Lee Frame, of Orange, asked.

Clemons said adopting it just makes it available, not required to use. The policy allows unsolicited proposals, but Clemons noted that does not mean RSA must look at them in-depth if it’s not something the authority needs.

“So, it wouldn’t have to go through a deep detailed financial analysis or anything like that? We just say we’re not interested in this?” Frame asked.

“That’s my understanding,” Clemons said.

Frame asked whether Lynn, the board’s attorney, had looked at the policy. When Clemons said she had not yet in detail, Frame suggested the policy be tabled until the board could get input from the attorney. Coppage motioned to table the policy for a later meeting and Martin seconded. The board unanimously agreed to table it.

The board unanimously approved moving to the second phase of the Germanna-Wilderness Water Improvement Plan.

“As you can see in (the) report, Phase 1 design is 33% complete and on schedule,” Clemons said. “We’re going to continue to pursue an aggressive timeline in order to achieve capacity before the second quarter of 2023.”