RSA board hears more about membrane treatment for Greene

Mangrum said the idea would be to use pieces of the existing water treatment plant and add new parts to convert it to the membrane system.

“There will be lots of new things, but there are still a lot of good bones [we’d be] utilizing,” he said.

Abandoned would be the sludge/backwash holding pond; the old chlorine contact tank; the gas and chlorine building and the high service pump building. New would be a rainwater pump station; finisher pump station; alum sludge and membrane backwash/sediment basin with two flocculation and sedimentation basins; fluoride storage and feed building; and a chemical feed building. There would also be some modernization of the façade of the facility.

Mangrum presented two options, the first of which included a canopy over the door, raised roof which is in need of replacement and a screen for the generator. The second includes an eyebrow canopy, retaining the flat roof and removing the eyebrows over the windows.

Construction is anticipated to take 24 months and a temporary Pall system would be used to continue making water while the main building is out of service.

“We’d continue to make water and get increasingly better water,” Mangrum said.