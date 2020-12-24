RSA board hears more about membrane treatment for Greene

Last week, Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) leaders were presented with a plan to upgrade the Greene Water Treatment Plant located on U.S. 29 near the Greene-Madison county line.
During the Dec. 17 board of members meeting, Rob Mangrum of Mangrum Consulting and Design presented a preliminary engineering report for upgrading the Greene Water Treatment Plant to a 3.0 million gallons per day (MGD) membrane facility. Mangrum explained that membrane systems offer highly effective treatment in a smaller footprint. A membrane is essentially a thin sheet of material with microscopic holes that separates contaminates from the water when it passes through. According to Mangrum, a membrane acts as a positive barrier to giardia, cryptosporidium, bacteria and many viruses.
Membrane systems are built vertically rather than horizontally, with each individual membrane canister representing 540 square foot of area. In a membrane system, particularly a Pall membrane system, the water goes through a feed pump, into a 300 micron strainer, and then into the membrane rack before the permeate, or clean water, is sent to a clearwell.
Cleaning of the system is done throughout the day with more in-depth cleaning consisting of using permeate from a heated storage tank to enter into the membrane rack and clean the pours. That is then drained out, with the cleaning chemicals sent to a naturalization tank for dechlorination.
Mangrum said the idea would be to use pieces of the existing water treatment plant and add new parts to convert it to the membrane system.
“There will be lots of new things, but there are still a lot of good bones [we’d be] utilizing,” he said.
Abandoned would be the sludge/backwash holding pond; the old chlorine contact tank; the gas and chlorine building and the high service pump building. New would be a rainwater pump station; finisher pump station; alum sludge and membrane backwash/sediment basin with two flocculation and sedimentation basins; fluoride storage and feed building; and a chemical feed building. There would also be some modernization of the façade of the facility.
Mangrum presented two options, the first of which included a canopy over the door, raised roof which is in need of replacement and a screen for the generator. The second includes an eyebrow canopy, retaining the flat roof and removing the eyebrows over the windows.
Construction is anticipated to take 24 months and a temporary Pall system would be used to continue making water while the main building is out of service.
“We’d continue to make water and get increasingly better water,” Mangrum said.
Factoring in six months for a design completion, two months for advertising and bidding and one month to award the project, the entire project is estimated to take 33 months for completion.
The project is estimated to take $7.6 to $9.2 million to construct depending on the options chosen along with additional fixed costs of $1.085 million for a total of $8.7 to $10.3 million, or $3.30 per gallon.
Membrane systems are not new to the country or the state. Mangrum said almost all water treatment plants in southern Florida are on membrane systems. In Virginia, he said Pall focuses on water pressure membranes, with plants ranging in size.
RSA General Manager Tim Clemons said some of the authority’s staff have visited the water treatment plant in Broadway which uses a Pall membrane system.
“They were impressed by what they saw,” he said.
The board of members discussed taking a group trip to the facility in Broadway to evaluate it.
Meanwhile, the board approved the creation of a similar preliminary engineering report for the upgrade of the Wilderness Water Treatment Plant. Mangrum Consulting is expected to complete the report within two months at a cost of $53,500.