RSA board discusses repayment plans at meeting

The Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) Board of Members breezed through its monthly agenda on Thursday, Oct. 15 in less than 15 minutes. The two representatives from Greene County arrived just moments before the adjournment.

The first item of business was the resolution voted on at the September meeting that prohibits Greene County representatives from speaking during meetings, which is in line with the RSA bylaws if a majority approves it.

“There’s nothing you need to do with it; it’s there for informational purposes, but I wanted to make sure that it came back to you,” said RSA General Manager Tim Clemons.

Since the start of the pandemic, the RSA board has waived late and disconnection fees for customers and has not disconnected service for non-payment.

“We’ve kind of been following along with the State Corporation Commission’s guidelines, even though we’re not required to,” Clemons told the board. “So, as of Oct. 5, the SCC has done away with that; they have terminated the moratorium on disconnections.”

Trace Gaskins, RSA manager of financial and administrative services, laid out a possible repayment plan for customers and the board approved it on the condition that it be in line with a state plan.