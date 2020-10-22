RSA board discusses repayment plans at meeting

The Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) Board of Members breezed through its monthly agenda on Thursday, Oct. 15 in less than 15 minutes. The two representatives from Greene County arrived just moments before the adjournment.
The first item of business was the resolution voted on at the September meeting that prohibits Greene County representatives from speaking during meetings, which is in line with the RSA bylaws if a majority approves it.
“There’s nothing you need to do with it; it’s there for informational purposes, but I wanted to make sure that it came back to you,” said RSA General Manager Tim Clemons.
Since the start of the pandemic, the RSA board has waived late and disconnection fees for customers and has not disconnected service for non-payment.
“We’ve kind of been following along with the State Corporation Commission’s guidelines, even though we’re not required to,” Clemons told the board. “So, as of Oct. 5, the SCC has done away with that; they have terminated the moratorium on disconnections.”
Trace Gaskins, RSA manager of financial and administrative services, laid out a possible repayment plan for customers and the board approved it on the condition that it be in line with a state plan.
For customers owing $500 or less, payments will be spaced across six months. For those owing $501-1,000, payments will be spread across 12 months. Those who owe $1,001-1,500 will pay monthly for 18 months. Customers with balances higher than $1,500 will have 24 months to repay.
“Those that are at the top limits of each of those—$500, $1,000 or $1,500—for the time they’re given, it adds about $82 a month to their bill,” Clemons said. “So, they would need to be able to make that current payment, plus about $82 more. We don’t have too many over $1,500; I think we have 11 accounts, so those we will have to work with and see how to best get them caught back up.”
Gaskins said there are 280 customers who owe up to $500; 87 customers who owe from $501-1,000; and 14 customers who owe between $1,001-1,500.
“All of this is calculated interest free?” Madison County representative Troy Coppage asked.
Clemons said yes and no one will be shut off as long as they stay current.
Gaskins said about 50 customers have filled out repayment applications with the authority.
The next board of members meeting is scheduled for Nov. 19 at 2 p.m., if needed, with location to be determined. Visit rapidan.org for more information.
