RSA Board cites lawsuit in denial of Greene's documentation request

VRA, the agency that holds all the bonds for RSA, must approve the withdrawal before Greene County can separate from the authority. In a letter from March, VRA outlined what information it needs from Greene County to make a decision—including the ability to staff a water and sewer authority; pricing feasibility study; five-year capital improvement projects; and whether Madison and Orange counties are able to survive as an authority without Greene County.

In the terms for withdrawal document given to the members July 15, Taylor lists several capital improvement projects that align with items RSA has listed for Greene County in previous meetings. He told the board that Stantec and Davenport and Company are working on what fees and pricing users will be charged under the new Greene County authority. He said they are scheduled to present that information at the Greene County Board of Supervisors’ Aug. 10 meeting.

“We have engaged to validate for us … that we can provide the same ongoing water and sewer service to customers in Greene County at the same rate currently charged customers in Greene County,” Taylor said. “A preliminary analysis of that question with Davenport and Company … we should be able to continue providing service … at the same rates that RSA currently charges. Stantec is completing a more formal analysis to that point.”