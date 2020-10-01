Route 609 looks to limit trucks

Greene County supervisors unanimously voted Sept. 22 to ask the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Commonwealth Transportation Board to restrict through tractor trailers from Fredericksburg Road (Route 609) between U.S. Route 29 and U.S. Route 33.
Jim Frydl, county director of planning and zoning administrator, said in a presentation that VDOT has criteria when it comes to issuing such bans and that the county believes it meets three of the four, which is the minimum requirement: there is a reasonable alternative route; the character and frequency of tractor-trailer traffic on Fredericksburg Road is not compatible with the roadway width and design; and the roadway is classified as a collector road.
According to the Federal Highway Administration, “Collectors are major and minor roads that connect local roads and streets with arterials. Collectors provide less mobility than arterials at lower speeds and for shorter distances.”
VDOT has Fredericksburg Road classified as a minor collector road designed to provide access to residential properties.
“It has been mentioned several times (that) there has been an increase in frequency of truck traffic on the road segment between 29 and 33,” said Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor. “That is a road that is highly variable in both its horizontal and vertical alignment and is stimulating to ride on even when there’s not a big truck coming in the opposite direction. But there have been a number of near misses, citizen concerns and complaints about the truck situation on the segment. VDOT has a process for requesting a designation of no through trucks on a road segment and this public hearing is part of that process.”
The two-lane road is curvy with hills and ditches instead of shoulders, some that are quite deep.
According to VDOT traffic counts, the number of vehicles has jumped dramatically in the past 10 years. The segment between U.S. 33 and Miller Mountain Road has seen a 65% increase in the number of daily vehicles with 1,400 trips in 2019. The segment between Miller Mountain and Dundee Road has seen an increase of 117% in daily traffic with 1,000 vehicles in 2019. The segment between Dundee Road and U. S. 29 has seen an increase of 85% with 1,500 daily trips on that part of Fredericksburg Road. Tractor trailers make up about 1% of the daily trips on Fredericksburg Road between U.S. 29 and U.S. 33.
“I’ve lived on Fredericksburg the majority of my life and tractor trailers you’d never seen one,” said Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer. “I would say in the last three years, each year is worse. I have met tractor trailers more than one time and had to stop, I’ve had to back up and I went into the ditch one time. Luckily it wasn’t one of those deep ditches.”
One person spoke during the public hearing and there were nine letters read into the record. Additionally, there were 43 names on a petition. All were in favor of the ban.
Gwen Baker, of Ruckersville, said during the Zoom supervisors’ meeting that she’s in support of the ban.
“I wanted to thank you all for this resolution,” she said. “I think it’s a really important resolution. I live close to 609 and have terrifiedly driven that with a horse trailer and truck. So, I do want to thank you for this resolution. And I really hope that it passes.”
All of the letters read into the minutes during the public hearing were from people who live off Fredericksburg Road and each mentioned close calls with trucks.
“I am very concerned about the tractor trailers and auto hauling trailers using our road as a shortcut,” said Arlene McDaniel. “I realize this is a farming area and some big trucks need to bring supplies etc. And occasionally, we see a moving van, but I am seeing way more than that. I was going up the little hill to our church and was run off the road by one whose wheels on the driver side were almost in the center of my lane. I have no idea how I stayed out of the ditch. All my warning lights were blinking and my alarms were going off. I just said thank you Lord when I ended up back on the road without any damage except to my nerves. Please do something about this problem before someone gets killed.”
Lyle Durrer noted he’d been run into a ditch twice.
“I travel on [Route] 609 frequently; it is rare that I don’t meet a tractor trailer,” he said. “The road is narrow and there are no shoulders anymore. I’m not against deliveries that require tractor trailers, but I feel something should be done with the through traffic. This road is being used as a shortcut road and that’s not what it was built for. I would like you to consider stopping through traffic before an accident claims someone’s life.”
Richard Durrer said he travels the road every day to his farms and other property he rents for farming.
“I have had several close encounters with tractor trailers,” he said. “I had to hit a mailbox, which broke the mirror on my truck, to avoid hitting the tractor trailer on a curve where he was on my side. I have had to go in the ditch on several occasions to avoid hitting the tractor trailer and the last meeting was on the bridge just after Dundee Road. He was on my side of the road as I approached the bridge. I went to my right as far as I could. The bridge was not made for a pickup and tractor trailer to pass. I was sure I was going into the creek. I did not, but not sure how I did not.”
The letters all noted the need to make exceptions for deliveries to specific locations on that road, as well as farming equipment.
“While I understand there is a need for large vehicles to conduct business on our road—supplying working farms, necessary VDOT machinery and residential deliveries—the volume of these large trucks with no apparent business on this road is concerning,” said Katherine Brunelle. “While typing this email, three large trucks—one a Dollar General truck, one a car carrier and one an unmarked truck—went by.”
According to VDOT traffic statistics there have been 27 total crashes on Fredericksburg Road since 2013 with one fatal one in 2014 and six already in 2020.
Durrer motioned for the approval of the resolution and Bowman seconded. The resolution will now be passed to the Commonwealth Transportation Board, who will make the final decision.
