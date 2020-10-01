Route 609 looks to limit trucks

“I wanted to thank you all for this resolution,” she said. “I think it’s a really important resolution. I live close to 609 and have terrifiedly driven that with a horse trailer and truck. So, I do want to thank you for this resolution. And I really hope that it passes.”

All of the letters read into the minutes during the public hearing were from people who live off Fredericksburg Road and each mentioned close calls with trucks.

“I am very concerned about the tractor trailers and auto hauling trailers using our road as a shortcut,” said Arlene McDaniel. “I realize this is a farming area and some big trucks need to bring supplies etc. And occasionally, we see a moving van, but I am seeing way more than that. I was going up the little hill to our church and was run off the road by one whose wheels on the driver side were almost in the center of my lane. I have no idea how I stayed out of the ditch. All my warning lights were blinking and my alarms were going off. I just said thank you Lord when I ended up back on the road without any damage except to my nerves. Please do something about this problem before someone gets killed.”

Lyle Durrer noted he’d been run into a ditch twice.