RISE to hold voter block party

RISE-Greene County will host an open voting block party next weekend in Stanardsville.

Resist Injustice Stand and Educate (RISE) is “an action-oriented group on a mission, focused on building connections between marginalized people and our allies, to promote transformative social reform and systemic change that recognizes all humans as equals,” said Madeleine Ledford, one of the organizers.

People can check to see if they’re registered to vote and their polling location, as well as get information on voting rules and regulations and how to do early voting or mail-in ballots and what those deadlines are.

“We’re offering a consolidated place where people can go and check on that information, register to vote if they need to register to vote, request a mail-in ballot if they’d like to do that or find a time that works for them to go and do early voting if they’d like to do that,” Ledford said.

There will also be a drive-through option for those not comfortable getting out of their vehicles.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ledford said, masks are required and social distancing regulations will be followed. Additionally, there will be hand sanitizer stations and no more than 250 people will be allowed at a time, per Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s emergency order.

The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Courthouse Square in the Town of Stanardsville. From noon until 2 p.m., musicians have been invited to perform. Sombrero’s food truck will be there, Ledford said. There will be a socially distanced kids’ table, as well, with activities for them to take home.