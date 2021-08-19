Rise in COVID cases attributed to Delta variant

Recent data from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) shows that the majority of cases in the past six weeks can be attributed to the rapidly spreading Delta variant. Variants are determined by genomic sequencing, which can take longer than standard testing and is not performed by all laboratories during COVID-19 screening; however, the trend does strongly suggest that most new cases are due to this strain.

“The more people who are vaccinated, the lower the risk for community transmission, and the less community transmission we have, the less likely we’re going to develop an even more lethal or more worrisome variant,” Bonds said. “So, the deal with viruses is that every time it passes from one person to another, there’s an opportunity for that virus to shuffle its instructions just a little bit—not enough so it won’t reproduce, but enough that it might reproduce a little faster or be a little more infectious. … I’m just going to reiterate, the way out of this pandemic and the way out of all of the restrictions and back to a more normal existence for all of us is to get vaccinated.”