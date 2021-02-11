Rezoning approved for parking at Maybelle’s Market

Sansom said the parking lot is intended to be gravel, not asphalt, and lighting of the parking lot would be used only during special occasions. Maybelle’s Market officially opened in 2020 to replace the old Dyke Store that had been on the site since the 1930s.

“I’ll point out that I live two miles from this site,” Sansom said. “This has been my home since I was 4 years old, so nobody values and treasures the rural nature of this part of the county more than I do.”

Susan Roth, who lives off Dyke Road in Stanardsville, noted that the comprehensive plan states residents want Greene to retain its rural character and that this area of the comprehensive plan is designated as rural/agriculture.

“It is not a business growth area as far as I could tell. And this is a scenic area and a beautiful rural setting with distinct mountain views,” Roth said. “And a rezoning to allow a parking lot for 50 cars close to a scenic byway is the antithesis of preserving a county’s rural character.”

The county approved designating Dyke Road a scenic byway in 2019, but it has not gone through the process with VDOT yet.

Margaret Costigan emailed her request that the rezoning be denied, which was read into the record due to the virtual nature of meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.