Rezoning approved for parking at Maybelle’s Market

The Greene County Board of Supervisors Jan. 26 unanimously approved a rezoning that will allow Maybelle’s Market in Dyke to build parking across Bacon Hollow Road from the market. One person spoke against it during the public hearing and another three submitted emails requesting it be denied. It was unanimously approved by the planning commission in December.
“R-1 residential zoning surrounds the crossroads where the parcels were zoned B-2 business,” said Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator. “The unique thing about this parcel we’re talking about tonight was it was split zoned—meaning that any B-2 use can be built on it—but the leftover portions were R-1. It makes it kind of unusual. It also does create the opportunity to make the development even more dense by having a business and a residential home on the property, but it really doesn’t lend itself to either because the back portion of the property near the creek is a flood zone.”
To utilize the full 4.4 acres of the plot for an accessory parking area for the market, the portion that was 2.11 acres needed to be rezoned to B-2.
“I would underline that the safe entrance to the parking lot is the impetus behind the move as (the Virginia Department of Transportation) feels it should be at the top of the hill,” said Todd Sansom, owner of Maybelle’s Market and the land across the street. “There are ways to configure the parking lot to stay within the existing zoning and do it by-right; that would just be ultimately a less safe entrance onto Bacon Hollow Road.”
Sansom said the parking lot is intended to be gravel, not asphalt, and lighting of the parking lot would be used only during special occasions. Maybelle’s Market officially opened in 2020 to replace the old Dyke Store that had been on the site since the 1930s.
“I’ll point out that I live two miles from this site,” Sansom said. “This has been my home since I was 4 years old, so nobody values and treasures the rural nature of this part of the county more than I do.”
Susan Roth, who lives off Dyke Road in Stanardsville, noted that the comprehensive plan states residents want Greene to retain its rural character and that this area of the comprehensive plan is designated as rural/agriculture.
“It is not a business growth area as far as I could tell. And this is a scenic area and a beautiful rural setting with distinct mountain views,” Roth said. “And a rezoning to allow a parking lot for 50 cars close to a scenic byway is the antithesis of preserving a county’s rural character.”
The county approved designating Dyke Road a scenic byway in 2019, but it has not gone through the process with VDOT yet.
Margaret Costigan emailed her request that the rezoning be denied, which was read into the record due to the virtual nature of meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The rural atmosphere in Greene continues to be depleted by projects such as this one. I understand that a future addition to the property might be a pavilion for events,” she said. “A pavilion already exists adjacent to the administration building. It is an asset to the community. With or without another pavilion, I am strongly opposed to a parking lot expansion.”
Dan Stern said in his email that when he moved to Greene in 1987 there was only one traffic light in the entire county.
“I was drawn here in part by Greene’s peaceful rural beauty. Over the years, I have watched the astounding commercial growth in Ruckersville. I am very glad to be able to make a quick trip to Lowe’s rather than having to drive to Charlottesville every time I need some lumber or landscaping supplies,” he said. “I hope this growth continues in a sensible way. That said, the natural beauty of our county is its most valuable asset. I think it is as important to maintain the rural parts of the county as it is to encourage sensible and sustainable commercial development in the 29 corridor and Stanardsville. Commercial development has its place, but let’s limit it rather than letting it spread through the most beautiful parts of our county.”
Additionally, the Piedmont Environment Council submitted an email against the project.
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman asked if Sansom would be permitted to park cars in that lot even if the parcel wasn’t rezoned.
“Mr. Sansom could use the existing B-2 area to build any use that’s allowed in B-2 or B-1, it just would have an entrance in a location that’s less ideal,” Frydl said.
“And less safe, correct?” Bowman asked.
Frydl said that while VDOT doesn’t use that exact phrase in its comments, it appears that would be correct.
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring asked how many parking spots would actually be on the currently R-1-zoned section of the property if the rezoning was approved.
“It looks like maybe 20 are in the R-1 area and 30 in the existing B-2 area,” Frydl said.
“What we’re approving tonight is basically 20 additional parking spaces above what’s already available by-right, approximately?” Herring asked.
“That’s one way to look at it, certainly,” Frydl said.
Bowman motioned for approval and Herring seconded.