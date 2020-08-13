Residents get unsolicited ballot apps

If you recently received an invitation to apply for an absentee ballot for the November election, you are not alone. Thousands of Virginians last week received mailings from the Center for Voter Information which included a pre-filled application to receive an absentee ballot via mail.

The problem? Tens of thousands of these mailed applications included incorrect addresses on the pre-paid return envelopes.

“A family member received a vote at home ballot request form via US mail Aug. 5,” said Stanardsville resident Beverly Heroy. “He never requested the form and we consider it fraud and an attempt to steal the election.” After returning the letter to sender via the post office, Heroy reached out to the Greene County Record to help inform her fellow citizens to double-check their voter registration for accuracy as they exercise their civic duty this fall.

The Center for Voter Information “is a non-partisan and non-profit organization that works to provide unbiased information about candidates to voters around the country,” according to its website. To help ensure all citizens are registered and have the option to vote by mail this November amid the ongoing worldwide pandemic, the mailings were intended to help people who may not be registered at their current address and included valid voter registration forms for each state and pre-addressed, postage-paid envelopes to return the registration forms to each person’s local election office.

According to an official press release from the state elections department, “the Virginia Department of Elections has no affiliation with this group nor coordinates with any third-party groups on campaign efforts. We are aware that voters in multiple localities that received an absentee ballot application were given pre-paid return envelopes addressed to the incorrect registrar’s office.”