Residents get unsolicited ballot apps

If you recently received an invitation to apply for an absentee ballot for the November election, you are not alone. Thousands of Virginians last week received mailings from the Center for Voter Information which included a pre-filled application to receive an absentee ballot via mail.
The problem? Tens of thousands of these mailed applications included incorrect addresses on the pre-paid return envelopes.
“A family member received a vote at home ballot request form via US mail Aug. 5,” said Stanardsville resident Beverly Heroy. “He never requested the form and we consider it fraud and an attempt to steal the election.” After returning the letter to sender via the post office, Heroy reached out to the Greene County Record to help inform her fellow citizens to double-check their voter registration for accuracy as they exercise their civic duty this fall.
The Center for Voter Information “is a non-partisan and non-profit organization that works to provide unbiased information about candidates to voters around the country,” according to its website. To help ensure all citizens are registered and have the option to vote by mail this November amid the ongoing worldwide pandemic, the mailings were intended to help people who may not be registered at their current address and included valid voter registration forms for each state and pre-addressed, postage-paid envelopes to return the registration forms to each person’s local election office.
According to an official press release from the state elections department, “the Virginia Department of Elections has no affiliation with this group nor coordinates with any third-party groups on campaign efforts. We are aware that voters in multiple localities that received an absentee ballot application were given pre-paid return envelopes addressed to the incorrect registrar’s office.”
Many of the mislabeled mailings went to areas where the city and county names were similar, such as Fairfax City and Fairfax County, which have separate registrar’s offices that happen to both be located within the city of Fairfax.
Many local citizens such as Heroy have already reached out to the Greene County Voter Registration office to voice their concerns about the vote by mail applications received from the Center for Voter Information.
“We have a Voter Registration Office where you have different options to register to vote,” Heroy said. “I returned the fraudulent letter to the sender in Richmond and telephoned our County Voter Registrar.”
The good news? The voter application forms are valid so long as the information pre-printed on them is accurate and they are mailed in to the correct voting precinct. While it can be hoped that applications mailed to the incorrect office would eventually be re-routed to the correct one, the best solution is to contact your voting precinct directly to ensure your registration is accurate and up to date.
“Any registered voter in Greene County who received the pre-filled vote by mail absentee ballot application can submit it to the Registrar’s office in order to receive a mailed ballot for the Nov. 3 election,” said Jennifer Lewis-Fowler, registrar for Greene County. She stressed that the application must be signed, dated and include the last four digit of the applicant’s social security number and to double-check that the return address was for the Greene County Registrar’s office, P.O. Box 341 in Stanardsville.
“For those who would like to vote via mail and did not receive an application, visit the Greene County Voter Registration webpage (greenecountyva.gov/government/depts./voter-registration) and click on ‘vote by mail application’ under Helpful Documents,” Lewis-Fowler recommended. “Complete applications are accepted through Oct. 23, however it is advisable to submit applications as soon as possible.”
Also, starting Sept. 18, any registered voter in Greene County can vote early in person at the Registrar’s office.
“In past elections, an application with a reason for voting prior to the election was required,” Lewis-Fowler said. “Beginning with the Nov. 3, 2020, election, voters do not need to furnish a reason code in order to vote early.”
Although it is lamentable that the administrative mix-ups in the non-profit’s office have led to a loss of faith in the vote by mail system for some, the Greene County Registrar is ready and waiting to assist all residents in ensuring their registration and rights to vote in whatever manner is best for them this year are protected.
“Your ability to vote for public office is a privilege and should be done legitimately,” Heroy said.
Anyone who wishes to vote by mail or update their voter registration information can do so by visiting the Virginia Department of Elections at elections.virginia.gov/voterinformation or by contacting the Greene County registrar’s office, 32 Stanard St. in Stanardsville. Call (434) 985-5213 or visit greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/voter-registration.
