RES sees its first case of COVID-19

In addition to the health department’s contact tracing efforts, the RES custodial team is continuing to thoroughly disinfect the school building as well as any vehicles or equipment the student may have utilized in recent days, according to the letter.

On Friday, Oct. 23, a letter was also sent to parents of students at William Monroe Middle School (WMMS).

“Today, division leaders discovered that a staff member of WMMS tested positive for COVID-19, and the Thomas Jefferson Health District has confirmed this positive case,” wrote Principal Dr. Brenda Walton in the letter. “Thanks to the safety guidelines and physical distancing measures we have in place at our school, our hope is that a minimal number of people will be considered as a ‘close contact’ with this staff member.”

In keeping with current health department guidance, “close contact” is currently defined as “someone who spent 15 or more minutes within 6 feet of the (person) during the school day,” according to the letter. The Virginia Department of Health is currently conducting contact tracing for this staff member, and WMMS custodial staff are continuing to thoroughly disinfect the building.