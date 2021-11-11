Republicans sweep state; Taylor takes Midway SB seat, Heflin S’ville BOS

There were clear winners at the end of Election Day as the Republicans took back all three statewide offices and the Virginia House of Delegates. Locally, Republicans swept Greene County and new candidates will take over on the Greene County Board of Supervisors and School Board come Jan. 1.

The voter turnout was much higher than in 2017 statewide, but also in Greene County. And traditional Democratic strongholds such as Northern Virginia and Tidewater shifted red—sometimes by double-digit percentages. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, even Greene County went more Republican in this race than four years ago—by 7.7 percentage points. Republican votes in Madison County increased by 14.6 percentage points. Fairfax County increased by 6.7 percentage points, Loudoun County by 8.8 percentage points and Prince William County by 8.5 percentage points.

Greene County saw 61% voter participation between early in-person, absentee and Election Day voting, over 2017’s 49%. Only two localities in the state saw a downturn in voter participation from 2017—Portsmouth City dropped 2 percentage points and the city of Charlottesville saw a decrease in participation by 1 percentage point. The cities of Williamsburg and Petersburg had the same voter participation as four years ago.