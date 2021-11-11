Republicans sweep state; Taylor takes Midway SB seat, Heflin S’ville BOS

There were clear winners at the end of Election Day as the Republicans took back all three statewide offices and the Virginia House of Delegates. Locally, Republicans swept Greene County and new candidates will take over on the Greene County Board of Supervisors and School Board come Jan. 1.
The voter turnout was much higher than in 2017 statewide, but also in Greene County. And traditional Democratic strongholds such as Northern Virginia and Tidewater shifted red—sometimes by double-digit percentages. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, even Greene County went more Republican in this race than four years ago—by 7.7 percentage points. Republican votes in Madison County increased by 14.6 percentage points. Fairfax County increased by 6.7 percentage points, Loudoun County by 8.8 percentage points and Prince William County by 8.5 percentage points.
Greene County saw 61% voter participation between early in-person, absentee and Election Day voting, over 2017’s 49%. Only two localities in the state saw a downturn in voter participation from 2017—Portsmouth City dropped 2 percentage points and the city of Charlottesville saw a decrease in participation by 1 percentage point. The cities of Williamsburg and Petersburg had the same voter participation as four years ago.
Glenn Youngkin defeated Democratic challenger Terry McAuliffe in Greene County 5,961-2,806, respectively. Princess Blanding received 68 votes. Winsome Sears, who will become the first African-American woman lieutenant governor, received 5,991 votes to 2,801 for Hala Ayala in Greene County. Democrat incumbent Mark Herring lost his bid for a third term as Virginia Attorney General to Del. Jason Miyares, a Republican lawmaker from Virginia Beach, 5,848-2,935.
Del. Rob Bell (R-58th) defeated Democratic challenger Sara Ratcliffe to keep his General Assembly seat with 6,315 votes in Greene to 2,935 for Ratcliffe. In the 58th District, which includes all of Greene County and parts of Rockingham, Albemarle and Fluvanna counties, Bell defeated Ratcliffe 25,806 to 14,951.
Midway District voters re-elected Marie Durrer, who was running unopposed, to the Board of Supervisors. There were 88 write-ins. Brooks Taylor will be the district’s representative on the school board with 856 votes. Greg Pumphrey received 666 votes and Jean-Marie Devory received 638 votes. There were 23 write-ins.
Abbey Heflin earned the Stanardsville District supervisor seat in a tight race with Tina Deane, 960-917. There were 20 write-ins. Jason Collier kept his Stanardsville seat on the school board with 1,459 votes. There were 235 write-ins.
All election figures are unofficial. The Greene County Board of Elections is expected to certify the vote Nov. 15.