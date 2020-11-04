Republicans sweep Greene County

Good takes 5th District Rep. seat
Greene County overwhelmingly voted to re-elect President Donald Trump on Tuesday. In addition, the traditional Republican stronghold county voted for Bob Good to replace 5th District Rep. Denver Riggleman, and for Daniel Gade for U.S. Senate, both the Republican nominees.
Greene County residents came out in force for the Nov. 3 election. Between in-person early voting, mail-in ballots and in-person voting on Election Day, roughly 75% of registered voters in Greene County voted—a record for the county.
Greene County residents also voted in favor of Virginia Constitutional Amendment No. 1, which establishes a redistricting commission to draw legislative districts, with 67% voting in favor and 33% saying no. Residents overwhelmingly voted yes to Constitutional Amendment No. 2, which allows for tax relief on an automobile or pickup truck owned and used primarily by or for a veteran with 100% service-connected permanent and total disability with 89% marking yes and 11% saying no.
No problems were reported during in-person voting on Tuesday. All results are unofficial until the county’s canvas and certification on Saturday, Nov. 7. The state will certify the results on Nov. 11. Mail-in ballots that arrive by Friday, Nov. 6, that are postmarked by Nov. 3 will still be counted in localities throughout the state.
With all the precincts in Greene County reporting and absentee ballots counted on Nov. 3, 6,819 chose Trump, while 4,089 voted for Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen received 236 votes. There were 41 write-in votes.
In the 5th District U.S. House race, Good recorded 6,537 votes in Greene County, while Democratic challenger Dr. Cameron Webb received 4,498 votes. Write-in candidates received 60 votes.
In the U.S. Senate race, Gade received 6,611 votes over Democratic incumbent Mark Warner who received 4,457 votes.
Just before midnight, Good declared victory in the 5th District. By 12:30 a.m., Good was winning by a margin of 52% to 47% with nearly 97% of votes counted in the 5th District.
“Tonight, is a victory for the conservative values that founded and sustain this nation, for Biblical principles, the sanctity of life, religious liberty, free market capitalism and the importance of faith and family,” Good said in a press release late Tuesday night. “The political elite said that a true conservative couldn’t win here, that this district was turning blue, that this race was a toss-up, but the voters have proven that a bright red conservative can win by standing on principle, despite being vastly outspent from outside the district. Tonight, we’ve said that American is still a great nation. I have been elected to hold the line for the idea that government exists for the people and that our rights come from our Creator. To God be the glory!”
Webb conceded the election around 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 4.
“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, it has truly been an honor to run to represent this district in Congress,” Webb said. “This campaign has been a battle of ideas about how to best serve the people of our district and I cannot give enough thanks to everyone who made it possible. Congratulations to Mr. Good for his victory and I look forward to continuing to engage with him as we move forward from the election in a unified way.”
Good complimented Webb for a “hard-fought campaign.
“I look forward to working to earn the support of all the citizens in the 5th District, and validating the trust placed in me by the hundreds of thousands of voters who cast their votes in this all-important election,” Good said.
In the 5th District, Webb won the counties of Albemarle, Brunswick, Fluvanna, Nelson and Prince Edward and the cities of Charlotesville and Danville. In addition to Greene, Good was successful in the counties of Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Fauquier, Franklin, Halifax, Henry, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Pittsylvania and Rappahannock. Bedford County had not finished counting ballots at press time.
While the Associated Press called the senate race for Warner early in the evening, it wasn’t until after 11 p.m. that he began to move ahead with 54% to 46% at press time over Gade, a veteran and American University professor, with roughly 88% of the vote tallied.
“Just like I conceded nothing in combat, just like I conceded nothing in the hospital and just like all of us conceded nothing in this entire race, I concede nothing and I’m coming for you Mark Warner,” Gade said in a video posted to Twitter. Warner, a former Virginia governor and current vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is seeking his third term as a Virginia senator.
With 86% of the expected vote in, Biden held Virginia 52% to Trump’s 46% and 1% to Jorgensen. The Associated Press called Virginia for Biden. The presidential election is not expected to be decided for several days and we will update the story once it’s decided.
Greene County residents supported Virginia Constitutional Amendment No. 1 by a margin of 7,092 to 3,495. Meanwhile, Constitutional Amendment No. 2 also drew the support of Greene County voters by a margin of 9,661 to 1,253.
In 2021, Virginia will go about developing the congressional districts in a new way after state voters approved the amendment creating a redistricting commission with 67% for and 33% against.
Additionally, the state voters overwhelmingly approved the second amendment to allow for automobile or pickup truck personal property tax relief for veterans with 100% service-connected disability with 86% in favor and 14% against.
An unprecedented 100 million early and absentee ballots were cast throughout the country, in addition to the in-person voters on Election Day, and localities were slow to get ballots counted.
As of Nov. 1, Greene County had 14,395 registered voters. Greene County Registrar Jennifer Lewis-Fowler said as of Nov. 1, 4,752 residents voted in-person early at her office and she had received 1,837 mail-in ballots returned. In the 2016 presidential election, 70% of Greene County voters cast their ballots.
