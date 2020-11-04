Republicans sweep Greene County

Webb conceded the election around 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 4.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, it has truly been an honor to run to represent this district in Congress,” Webb said. “This campaign has been a battle of ideas about how to best serve the people of our district and I cannot give enough thanks to everyone who made it possible. Congratulations to Mr. Good for his victory and I look forward to continuing to engage with him as we move forward from the election in a unified way.”

Good complimented Webb for a “hard-fought campaign.

“I look forward to working to earn the support of all the citizens in the 5th District, and validating the trust placed in me by the hundreds of thousands of voters who cast their votes in this all-important election,” Good said.

In the 5th District, Webb won the counties of Albemarle, Brunswick, Fluvanna, Nelson and Prince Edward and the cities of Charlotesville and Danville. In addition to Greene, Good was successful in the counties of Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Fauquier, Franklin, Halifax, Henry, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Pittsylvania and Rappahannock. Bedford County had not finished counting ballots at press time.