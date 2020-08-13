Report: violent crime in Greene is way down

In a report released year that studied trends across 10 years, Greene County’s violent crimes are down and drug arrest trends stayed stagnant, but property crimes were up.
The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services studied Virginia violent and property index crime and drug arrest trends from 2008-2017 and compared counties to counties and cities to cities.
Greene County was ranked the 17th county in the state for violent crime in 2008. In 2017, Greene ranked 80th (highest rate ranked 1, lowest rate ranked 95).
Sheriff Steve Smith said he credits the work of his investigations team for the drop in violent crime. The violent crimes studied were murder/non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
The only violent index crime that increased in both number and rate in Virginia during that decade is murder; there were 369 in 2008 and 454 in 2017—a 23% increase. The rate increased by 15%.
“A lot of what [Capt. David Roach] has done with investigations is part of it; the cases they’ve worked and relationships they’ve created just working hard up in the town to keep it clean—as clean as we can,” Smith said. “The landlords work with us and if someone is a troublemaker they kick them out and put trespass notices on them. When they see them, they call us and we arrest them. Stuff like that helps.”
Smith said Roach did a lot of work getting gang members out of Greene.
“We had a couple gang members here and he had the mentality that we catch them early and get them out of here and keep them out,” Smith said. “Then you don’t have them coming in here, settling down and forming a big old group.”
Roach agreed.
“The biggest thing we did is cleaned up Stanardsville; we took every case seriously and we worked them all,” Roach said.
“It really helps when you have the cooperation with the managers and the landlords,” Smith added.
Roach said the mission of the department—Putting Citizens First—is always in the back of their minds.
Smith said developing the relationships with the landlords and managers in town took time, but it was worth it.
“Seeing violent crime drop is a big deal. It makes me feel good if I ride through Stanardsville at eight, nine or 10 o’clock at night and see people walking up the street, see them going to the ATM,” Smith said. “It’s a safe environment; nobody’s scared to be out walking around and that makes me feel good.”
Roach said their office knew they were making progress, but until the report was released they had no idea how much change had occurred.
“Once the mood goes from ‘we’re in charge and we’ll do what we want’ to ‘we got a sheriff now that’s not going to tolerate this;’ once you get that instilled in the community and you get the property owners on board then you can drive it out because you take the random actors out of here,” Roach said.
Smith said Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies are unique.
“Everybody here seems to love their job, they know what our mission statement is and what we want them to do and they do their job,” he said. “They take the initiative on themselves to go out here and do the community policing. When they see people out there, they’ll stop talk to them. When they have to go on a call, they do the best job they can.”
When it came to drug arrests in that period, Greene went from 64th to 65th but across the state the number of drug arrests increased by 38% from 2008 to 2017. A decade-high annual number came in 2017 with 45,557 drug arrests in the state.
The report also looked at property crime, as well, including burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft. Greene’s ranking went from 65th to 42nd (highest rate ranked 1, lowest rate ranked 95), however in across the state, property crimes have increased 22% from 2008-2017. From 2016-2017, the rate of property crimes only decreased by 3%.
Smith said his office feels the support of the citizens, and it takes a community to keep it safe.
“If something happens, if they know something about it, give us a call. People can stay anonymous and we won’t put their information out. It’s about being good citizens,” Smith said. “Regardless of what you see in the news, I know people in this county want law and order, they want to live in a safe community.”
Smith said he’s often asked to participate in parades or other events in the community.
“I don’t think anybody’s ever asked us to do something when we weren’t able to,” he added.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of residents, churches, families and businesses have brought in food and desserts for the first-responders who have worked every day.
“You would not believe the thank-you cards and food we’ve had delivered,” Smith said. “Capital Sheds dropped off donuts, The 106 restaurant feeds us twice a week, Ruckersville KFC/Taco Bell brought us a meal, Order Up, Mission BBQ, Domino’s and Little Caesar’s have, as well.”
To report information about a case, call the non-emergency number at (434) 985-2222. In an emergency, call 911.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!