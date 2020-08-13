Report: violent crime in Greene is way down

In a report released year that studied trends across 10 years, Greene County’s violent crimes are down and drug arrest trends stayed stagnant, but property crimes were up.

The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services studied Virginia violent and property index crime and drug arrest trends from 2008-2017 and compared counties to counties and cities to cities.

Greene County was ranked the 17th county in the state for violent crime in 2008. In 2017, Greene ranked 80th (highest rate ranked 1, lowest rate ranked 95).

Sheriff Steve Smith said he credits the work of his investigations team for the drop in violent crime. The violent crimes studied were murder/non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

The only violent index crime that increased in both number and rate in Virginia during that decade is murder; there were 369 in 2008 and 454 in 2017—a 23% increase. The rate increased by 15%.

“A lot of what [Capt. David Roach] has done with investigations is part of it; the cases they’ve worked and relationships they’ve created just working hard up in the town to keep it clean—as clean as we can,” Smith said. “The landlords work with us and if someone is a troublemaker they kick them out and put trespass notices on them. When they see them, they call us and we arrest them. Stuff like that helps.”

Smith said Roach did a lot of work getting gang members out of Greene.

“We had a couple gang members here and he had the mentality that we catch them early and get them out of here and keep them out,” Smith said. “Then you don’t have them coming in here, settling down and forming a big old group.”