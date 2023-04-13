In 1959, Australian country singer Geoff Mack penned the original lyrics to the often-covered classic, “I’ve Been Everywhere.” If he had ever met longtime Orange County Review co-owner, editor and photographer Duff Green, Mack might have felt obligated to amend that statement.

Robert Duff Green was born in Culpeper on July 16, 1928, the youngest of seven children born to James W. Green and Helen Armstrong Green. Over the next 94 years, Green would build a legacy of community service that rivals nearly anyone in modern Virginia history before his death on March 25.

He was born into a newspaper publishing family: His grandfather Angus McDonald Green founded what would become the Culpeper Star-Exponent in 1881 and his family took over the defunct Orange Review in 1931. Duff Green spent the majority of his years as a local newspaper icon, documenting practically all the news fit to print in Orange County for nearly half a century.

If that was all that Duff Green had ever done, his contributions would be impressive enough. However, his achievements were by no means limited to the newspaper, and throughout his time, he served in almost every civic and personal capacity one could think of: Board of Supervisors, Town Council, School Board, Chamber of Commerce, Public Library, Salvation Army, Economic Development Commission, Lions Club, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He also helped establish the Orange County Nursing Home, now Dogwood Village, and served on the Orange County Welfare Board. He was a war veteran, an accomplished athlete and a dedicated family man.

Jeff Poole first met Duff Green during a second-grade field trip to the Orange County Review, where students were offered a tour of the old building on Chapman Street and given their names in set type. When Poole later became editor of the Review, Duff Green’s reputation for being a constant community presence was first and foremost in his mind.

“From an operational standpoint, what influenced me most was his and the paper’s presence at seemingly everything,” Poole said. “Community newspapers should reflect the communities they serve. Duff was a stellar example of that, and his legacy motivated me to try and get as many names and faces into the paper as possible every week.”

Phil Audibert, another former Review editor and local documentarian, had the opportunity to both work for Duff Green and interview him for several historical projects. He said that Deff Green was a key figure in his own training as a journalist.

“Duff was a mentor of mine and he gave me my first job, which was taking photographs and writing feature stories for the Orange Review, when I was 16 years old,” Audibert said. “That was a pretty important thing for me. He taught me how to take and compose photographs, and really the basics of what it means to write for a small-town weekly paper.”

Audibert said that one of the things he remembers most from that time is Duff Green’s willingness to answer the call for an available photographer, regardless of how big or small the story.

“He would be called out at all times of the day and night to take photographs, some of which would be of dubious newsworthiness,” Audibert said. “But he would go out every time and do it. Someone would say, ‘Hey, I caught a big fish,’ and Duff would get up and drive there and take a picture. ‘Hey, my kid won a prize,’ and Duff would be out there.”

Former Review reporter Hilary Holladay agreed that Duff Green had a special gift for finding and capturing moments that otherwise may have been overlooked.

“He understood that readers want to know what their elected officials are doing, but they also like to know what their neighbors are doing,” she said. “His photos of local residents who had caught big fish or harvested unusually large vegetables captured the rural flavor of Orange County life and brought names and faces into the paper that might not otherwise have been there.”

Duff Green was so ubiquitous in the community that it’s almost more difficult to find someone who didn’t know him.

At the Orange County Historical Society, there sits a copy of Audibert’s book “Local Folks,” a resource on the Green family and other notable community members. At the front desk, Ruth Long eyes light up as soon Duff Green’s name is mentioned.

Long said that her mother, a bookkeeping secretary at Unionville Elementary School, called him on a regular basis to document school events.

“Whenever anything exciting was going on with the students, she would call the newspaper and nine times out of ten, Duff Green was the one who showed up with his camera,” Long said . “He was always interested and just a delightful person to talk to.”

But Duff Green offered a lot more than just being there. Frank Walker was a friend of his and served together with him at the Orange County Historical Society. Walker shared that it was not only Duff Green’s presence, but his personality and the quality of his coverage, that allowed him to shine.

“Wherever you were, it seemed like Duff was there and had probably gotten there ahead of you,” he said. “He had this fabulous sense of humor, which carried him along. And his level of sports knowledge meant that the Orange Review always had excellent sports coverage, both in terms of copy and images.”

Walter Ware first met Duff Green when he was covering Ware’s baseball team for the newspaper. Over the years, the two forged a close personal friendship. Ware shared that his favorite facet of his friend’s personality was his talent for storytelling.

“He loved to tell me stories – and I was a good listener. Maybe that’s why we were such good friends,” Ware recalled with a chuckle.

Susan Green Roberson, the youngest of Duff Green’s three daughters, said that no matter how busy her father was, he always made time to prioritize his family. She said he and her mother, Mary Miller Green, set an example for their kids of a healthy, loving relationship throughout their 67 years of marriage. She said he also loved to spend time with his kids and grandkids, helping with school projects and playing cards and board games.

“He was terrible about letting other people win,” Roberson said. “It would kind of infuriate the people he wasn’t letting win, but he wanted the person who needed it most to win.”

He also was a person who wasn’t afraid to stand up for his principles. Duff Green advocated strongly for racial equality, serving on the Orange County School Board during integration. He also frequently included Black community members in the newspaper during a time when doing so wasn’t always a popular choice.

Orange County African American Historical Society President Bruce Monroe said that Duff Green’s contributions as a community member and journalist, including news stories and collected photographs, serve as a valuable historical resource to this day.

“To tell the story, and the true story? It means everything to the African American community,” Monroe said. “I remember back when I was a child and school integration was the discussion, Duff Green would be one of the first people who would come to mind. Not too many people had that type of an impact and fought as hard to make people feel equal.”

Even after Duff Green’s death, his character lives on in the example he set for future community leaders.

Orange Town Council Member Donna Waugh-Robinson knew Duff Green her whole life. She said the principles he modeled set an example for her own understanding of leadership.

“I had a friendship with Duff,” she said. “He always told me to be fair, to do the right thing, to be able to look at yourself in the mirror at night – to be honest and represent everybody, not just one faction of a population.”

Gordonsville Mayor Bob Coiner was another young recipient of Duff Green’s sports coverage when he played little league baseball as a child. Coiner said that, later in life, the two would sometimes chat and trade perspectives on local issues.

“Duff Green had all my respect,” Coiner said. “He was a gracious, but he was also tough. His life was a blessing to Orange County.”

For all of the diverse accomplishments that Duff Green made during his lifetime, there appears to be a common thread. Through his life and career, Duff Green showed that the same things that make a good person, are what make a good journalist: honesty, fairness and integrity, always grounded in deep empathy for others. According to his friends, family and colleagues, he lived that truth every single day.