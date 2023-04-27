The following is a press release from the Art Guild of Greene.

The Art Guild of Greene County is sponsoring an honorary art exhibit and sale: “Remembering Eloise” on Saturday, May 5, 2023, through Sunday, May 14, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The exhibit will benefit the five local public schools of Greene County, VA. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the non-profit art departments. The impressive watercolor works at this exhibit will be located at THE BARN behind the Visitor Center, 9157 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville, VA. (In front of Walmart and Lowes). Your support will benefit the local publics schools and you can own fine art from a renowned and talented watercolor artist.

The exhibit will include several matted or framed watercolor paintings of various sizes to include landscapes, still life, and other styles. All art is reasonably priced and will benefit the local school’s art department.

Eloise Giles was born in Massachusetts and in later years lived in Long Island, New York. She was a graduate of Pratt University, a private college in New York. She had the opportunity to study with many known famous American watercolorists. She was a recipient of over 150 awards for her works over her lifetime. Her works are displayed not only locally but throughout the country.

Eloise Giles was known to the community as one of the Grande Dames’ who served for decades as a renowned local artist and an extraordinary art instructor. She passed away in recent years and her family donated her artwork to the Art Guild of Greene Co. Eloise Giles was an exceptional teacher to her devoted long-standing students. She and many of her students were members of the Charlottesville Watercolor Guild.

Friends, family, and business associates spoke highly of her, “Giles was an active member when the art guild operated The Palette art gallery in Stanardsville and continued to remain active after the gallery closed,” said Cory Ryan, former president of the Art Guild.

“One of Greene County’s Grande Dames, her beautiful smile and bright eyes lit up each room she entered. Eloise enriched our community. She was an artist, teacher, and the personification of grace. She left behind enduring gifts—the artists she taught and the large body of work she left in her magnificent watercolors” said Bill Martin, Greene County Board of Supervisors chairman.

“The art guild was delighted to honor her at the three Grande Dames’ dinner. She really was immersed in art all her life and just an expert in many different forms of art. It’s hard to find words on how important she was to the community and to all artists.” said Ann Dye, who was the treasurer of the guild at the time.

“One of Giles’ most well-known community pieces hangs in the Greene County Library titled “Quartet Minus One.” The piece will stand as a tribute to Giles forever” says Jackie Pamenter, former president of the Greene County Historical Society.

“I did not know Eloise very well but the few encounters with her were remarkable. About six years ago I talked to her about her watercolor, “Quartet Minus One”, at one of the annual Art Guild meetings. I complimented her masterpiece and the use of movement and warm watercolor shades. She was so gracious and exuberant. I remember the event like it was yesterday,” said Dianne Ferrante, Art Guild board member.