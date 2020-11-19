Regional food banks seeing overwhelming need

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on, impacting businesses and livelihoods. Locally, visits to food banks have increased as families need help feeding their families due to loss of income or employment. Feeding Greene in Greene County, The Love Outreach and Wilderness Food Pantries in Orange County, and MESA in Madison County continue to meet overwhelming community needs thanks to the tireless efforts of many wonderful volunteers.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Nov. 9 a $7 million allocation in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to food banks around the state to help those who rely on food assistance.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the already serious problem of food insecurity in Virginia and across the country,” Northam said in a press release. “This funding will help Virginia food banks and other food assistance programs meet the increased demand for their services and ensure every Virginian has continued access to nutritious food during these challenging times.”
Prior to COVID-19, approximately 850,000 Virginians—including 250,000 children—did not know where their next meal would come from. Feeding America estimates that up to 275,000 more Virginians may experience food insecurity in 2020 because of the pandemic. The new CARES Act funding will help food banks purchase fresh food and dairy products as well as shelf-stable commodities, and can also be used to address storage, refrigeration and transportation issues.
Greene County
Feeding Greene Inc. had already outgrown its location near the courthouse even before the pandemic hit. Director Rhonda Oliver oversaw the purchase of the new building on Main Street in the midst of the pandemic and began serving families in a drive-thru model at the new location June 2.
“Thirty people was a big day for us a year ago; we served a record high of 86 families on Tuesday,” Oliver said Nov. 5. “Families’ lives continue to be impacted by the pandemic and more people than ever are seeking food assistance for the first time. We are seeing larger families with more children and more seniors in need of assistance. We are seeing families moving in together or becoming caregivers to help each other—grandparents, friends and family helping with childcare, virtual learning and ailing family members. Some households are going from both parents working down to only one in order to be there for their children. Their need for food has increased and they’re turning to food pantries for help.”
According to Oliver, Feeding Greene has served 79% more families and 90% more individuals from January through October of 2020 than during the same time frame in 2019. The pantry has received 4,664 visits this year compared to 2,599 in 2019 and the number of individuals served has gone from 7,570 in 2019 to 14,408 in 2020. Almost 609,000 pounds of food has been distributed through the pantry so far this year, which is a 75% increase from 2019.
In October alone, Feeding Greene served 44 new families, and the trend is likely to continue into 2021. Since the adjacent building tenant moved out of the new location on Nov. 1, the pantry hopes to use the new 2,500 square feet of space to spread out so that families can safely come back inside to shop for their food with social distancing measures in place.
“We continue to be able to provide lots of frozen meat and refrigerated items like milk, eggs, produce and other dairy and deli items each week,” Oliver said.
The food bank is looking to donations and grant funding to help build new walk-in freezer and refrigerated spaces in order to be able to expand their storage capabilities. Through partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB), the local pantry is able to buy in bulk at greatly reduced prices, so monetary donations can be utilized to their fullest potential. Popular food items that are in high demand include creamy soups, canned fruit, spaghettios/ravioli, canned tuna and other meats, canned peas and canned beans. Volunteers with trucks are also needed to assist in picking up items from various community food drives and area grocery stores.
Orange County
The Love Outreach Food Pantry serves 350 families from its location across from the Orange Police Department. According to board member Perry Marshman, the pantry has seen a 10-20% increase in the number of families and 15-20% increase in home delivery requests compared to the same time last year.
To allow for social distancing, customers are no longer able to “shop” for their goods but instead receive pre-packaged boxes in a drive-thru from the volunteers.
“We always package … staple stuff and then there’s things like bread, milk and meat that goes with it,” Marshman said. “When you get on up there at three and four and five and six in a family then sometimes it comes up to two boxes.”
Due to changing federal guidance which relaxed the income restrictions on who can receive food pantry assistance, it has been a challenge balancing supply and demand this year.
“We get a lot of help from Food Lions and churches and individuals,” Marshman said. “Food (donations) run down every week and then during the week we build it back up. With money, we buy items that we don’t normally have. People don’t normally give us dishwashing liquid or detergent, but it’s important that these folks get it. They don’t give us toothbrushes and toothpaste, but it’s still important.”
Items such as bread and milk are purchased by the food pantry every week to distribute to families, while meat and vegetables are more often donated by local grocery stores. Canned goods and other non-perishables are supplied by the BRAFB or by canned food drives and individual donations.
“People give us wonderful amounts of staple food, but toilet paper sometimes seems to be rather important, so we try to give a roll per week per person,” Marshman said. “So it’s things like that that we end up buying, and then there’s just the expense of running the business itself—the electric bill with all the freezers and any additional gasoline for vans … all these things are hidden costs.”
Love Outreach also hopes to be able to give a turkey to every family for Thanksgiving week, depending on supply. Marshman says he’s also received around 50 cases of Stovetop stuffing to distribute.
Also in Orange County, the Wilderness Food Pantry is at Locust Grove Town Center on Route 20. Organized by two area Lions clubs and with volunteers from several area churches, director Rick Rappoport said they are also serving about 200 families per month in a drive-thru style.
“We’re seeing a lot of new families that have been adversely impacted economically (by the pandemic),” Rappoport said. “People who were working a year ago are now struggling to find work, and so these food resources become extremely valuable to them as they’re trying to transition and get back on their feet.”
Rappoport, who took over from former director Stan Lasover in July, has been working with the food pantry for the past five years but says this year has been the most complicated to date.
“When the pandemic hit, we saw a lot of pop-up food pantries—churches and other organizations—getting together and trying to help people out,” Rappoport said. “Some of that has tapered off because it’s gone on for so long so we’ve seen our numbers really fluctuate.”
The Wilderness pantry has been able to procure grant funding to purchase two large canopy tents for their parking lot.
“We put out probably 25-30 feet of tables and we put all kinds of produce and products on the tables,” he said. “So when they come they get a combination of some pre-packaged stuff and then you’re free to shop produce, bread and other things that we typically used to have inside. It’s a lot more labor to move out every week, but we’re fortunate to have a lot of volunteers from the two Lions clubs. It’s a huge thing to see in operation, but it works pretty well.”
One of the main issues Rappoport has seen this year is irregularities with supply chains.
“There’s less food at the regional food bank, so we’ve had to struggle at times to make up from a variety of sources,” he said. “One week, you’ll go to the food bank and they may have very little meat, and then a week later they have an enormous amount of chicken or ground beef; and same thing with canned goods—extreme fluctuations.”
To help fill the gaps in supply, Wilderness is always looking for donations of food goods or monetary donations to help keep the pantry running. Volunteers distribute approximately 14,000 pounds of food every month.
“Fifty dollars goes a much longer way for us than $50 would go in my own family shopping cart,” Rappoport said. “Even a small donation yields big results for us; we make every dollar go as far as you possibly can.”
Madison County
Madison Emergency Services Association (MESA) operates a food pantry four days a week from its location on Orange Road, serving 450 families per month.
“So far this year we have fed over 4,000 people,” MESA executive director Eleanor Mower said last week. “In 2019, MESA’s food pantry served 6,385 individuals, so we’ll probably pass that number. Last year, we received, sorted and stored over 86,000 pounds of food. We also served over 2,000 through the USDA Food Distribution Program ... and you know that work is all done by volunteers.”
With increases in food stamp allotments by the department of social services, Mower is grateful that they’ve so far been able to keep up with demand.
“Not everybody who needs food is coming to MESA. I think because of COVID, everyone’s joined forces to make sure” people have access to food resources, she said.
Mower has seen an increase in the number of families served, but also in the number of people per family needing assistance and the amount of assistance needed per person; for instance, kids needing lunches because the schools were closed, causing a further burden on families. So far this year, MESA has given out 1,404 kids’ lunches, averaging 100 per month.
“We have seen fewer older people coming in,” Mower said. “Every Wednesday they used to come here on a bus and it would be maybe 60 or 70 people ... it’s much lower than that now because so many of them found alternative ways to get their food and they want to remain cloistered during this time.”
According to MESA’s food pantry manager Robin Corum, who has been with MESA for 15 years, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with social services to get food to homebound seniors who cannot make it to the food pantry.
“We have gotten a lot of new families where people have lost their jobs, and then we’re actually seeing people that we hadn’t seen in a couple of years,” Corum said.
Currently, Corum says the biggest needs are for boxed meals (such as hamburger helper), pasta sauce (they have plenty of pasta) and condiments (they have lots of peanut butter but are almost out of jelly and mayonnaise). In the winter months they always struggle to keep soups in stock. “We can get that (shelf) full, and then in a week and a half it’s empty,” he said.
In 2019, MESA received 762 meal boxes from Food Lion’s holiday meal box program. Last week, Corum picked up the first 86 of the season.
“Monetary donations are always welcome,” Mower said. “We try to make sure that we have turkeys for everybody for Thanksgiving. Food Lion is wonderfully supportive to us and they give us a lot of food, but they can’t really discount turkeys, so if we have money, we’ll buy (more) turkeys.”
Since the onset of the pandemic, MESA has reduced traffic in the building to one patron at a time, with mask wearing strictly enforced. All fresh produce and fruit are outside under a pavilion so patrons can walk up and take what they like without having to come inside.
“When you have people that come for help on a regular basis ... there was fear that by the time they got in line there might not be enough food,” Mower said. “It takes longer to serve because it’s one person at a time. I worry, because we have to go get food and bring it in so there’s a lot of in and out. You just pray that you’re not going to infect anyone or get infected because then we’d really have to shut down.”
Where to go:
- Feeding Greene is at 81 Main St., Stanardsville. Call (434) 985-3663 with questions or to make a donation. Checks can be sent to P.O. Box 13, Stanardsville, Virginia 22973.
- Love Outreach is at 252 Blue Ridge Drive, Orange. Call (540) 223-6674 with questions or to arrange a donation or food delivery. Donations to P.O. Box 788, Orange, Virginia, 22960.
- The Wilderness Food Pantry is at Locust Grove Town Center on Route 20. Send donations to P.O. Box 605, Locust Grove, Virginia 22508. Call (888) 508-9274 for the pantry or (540) 412-9854 for the director.
- Madison Emergency Services Association is at 927 Orange Road, Pratts. Donations can be sent to the food bank online at mesamadisonva.org/donate. Call (540) 948-4427 with questions or to volunteer.
