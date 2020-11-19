Regional food banks seeing overwhelming need

To allow for social distancing, customers are no longer able to “shop” for their goods but instead receive pre-packaged boxes in a drive-thru from the volunteers.

“We always package … staple stuff and then there’s things like bread, milk and meat that goes with it,” Marshman said. “When you get on up there at three and four and five and six in a family then sometimes it comes up to two boxes.”

Due to changing federal guidance which relaxed the income restrictions on who can receive food pantry assistance, it has been a challenge balancing supply and demand this year.

“We get a lot of help from Food Lions and churches and individuals,” Marshman said. “Food (donations) run down every week and then during the week we build it back up. With money, we buy items that we don’t normally have. People don’t normally give us dishwashing liquid or detergent, but it’s important that these folks get it. They don’t give us toothbrushes and toothpaste, but it’s still important.”

Items such as bread and milk are purchased by the food pantry every week to distribute to families, while meat and vegetables are more often donated by local grocery stores. Canned goods and other non-perishables are supplied by the BRAFB or by canned food drives and individual donations.