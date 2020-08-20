Region’s rate of positive tests shows COVID-19 spread has slowed down

Central Virginians are successfully slowing the spread of COVID-19 even as the number of cases increases, according to statistics from the Virginia Department of Health and the Thomas Jefferson Health District.
Although the number of cases increased in the district last week from 1,894 on Aug. 7 to 2,067 on Friday, the percentage of positive results on virus tests given during the week, known as the positivity rate, remained at 5.6%, according to health department figures.
The rate of positive test results is the key number used by public health officials and local governments when considering stricter social guidelines to stem the pandemic’s spread.
“We’re going to see more cases in the area because transmission is continuing and we’re doing more testing,” said Ryan L. McKay, senior policy analyst at the health district. “As long as that positivity rate stays low, it means that the caseload is unlikely to overwhelm medical services.”
The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) includes Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa, Fluvanna and Nelson counties. The local rate is below the statewide rate of 7.2% positive for the virus. By comparison, Richmond’s rate is 8.6%, Virginia Beach’s rate is 8.5%, Hampton’s is 9.3% and Portsmouth is 12.7%.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the country’s positivity rate as of Friday was 9%. The World Health Organization recommends communities take steps to limit social interaction when positivity rates exceed 5%.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 18, Greene County has had 182 cases—16 more than Aug. 10—nine hospitalizations, up one, and two deaths, which has remained steady for almost one month.
TJHD Director Dr. Denise Bonds spoke to the Greene County Board of Supervisors at its meeting on Aug. 11.
“We continue to have an over representation in our hospitalizations and our deaths amongst African Americans and in the Latinx community,” she said. “When you look at hospitalizations, you see a dramatic increase in the percentage with 40% of our hospitalizations African American and 17% being Latinx. Similarly, in deaths we see an over representation amongst the African American community with 25% of our deaths being African American.”
Bonds said the good news is the general downward trend in the past two weeks in percent positivity. The health district has also hired additional case investigators, allowing for about 97% of cases to be reached within 24 hours and investigation started and 94% of their contacts reached within 24 hours.
Bonds also told the supervisors that our region—the Northwest region of Virginia—has a “fairly low burden level and at the moment it’s considered to be low community transmission.”
Case increases in Greene spiked July 27 and there was another small spike earlier this month with nine cases, but otherwise it’s been decreasing since the end of July.
She said two other indicators the department looks at are the number of outbreaks and percent of cases that are healthcare workers.
“You had up to 20% of your cases for your county back in the end of July were healthcare workers and now we’re down to zero percent of the cases now,” Bonds said. “You haven’t had an outbreak in the last week or so.”
Bonds said she’s been in contact with Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Whitmarsh and Greene County Emergency Services Director Melissa Meador about the start of the school year, currently set for Sept. 8.
“Consistent mask wearing as many times as you can is going to help in keeping those students and staff and teachers safe,” Bonds said. “I think the metrics that we have right now are not such that I would recommend changing the plan other than I would encourage everybody when they’re out and about outside of their home to be consistent with their use of cloth face coverings. They really do work. And I know that as a public health person we’ve given inconsistent messaging through this. And I think that really is an indication of how science changes over time. This was a brand new disease; we didn’t really know anything about it.”
Bonds said the scientific community has really shown the transmission is through the air.
“Every time you talk or sing or shout, you aerosolize particles. Those particles have the virus in them if you are infected, then other people breathe that in and that’s how they become infected,” Bonds said. “And what we know is that masks, and even cloth face coverings, have the potential to keep you from expelling aerosolized particles.”
As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 44 deaths in the region, including 16 in Albemarle County and 15 in Charlottesville, the figures show. Fluvanna County has had nine deaths since the pandemic struck the region in March. Louisa and Greene counties have had two deaths each and Nelson County has zero deaths reported.
No deaths were reported between Aug. 7 and Aug. 18 in the region, statistics show.
“If we look at the day-to-day data, it gives us a snapshot of the virus’ impact in time. The data is looking backward to tell us where we were,” McKay said. “We can see trends in hindsight and we use that data to make decisions now.”
Visit www.vdh.com for more information.
Bryan McKenzie is a reporter for The Daily Progress. Contact him at (434) 978-7271, bmckenzie@dailyprogress.com or @BK_McKenzie on Twitter.
