Region’s rate of positive tests shows COVID-19 spread has slowed down

Central Virginians are successfully slowing the spread of COVID-19 even as the number of cases increases, according to statistics from the Virginia Department of Health and the Thomas Jefferson Health District.

Although the number of cases increased in the district last week from 1,894 on Aug. 7 to 2,067 on Friday, the percentage of positive results on virus tests given during the week, known as the positivity rate, remained at 5.6%, according to health department figures.

The rate of positive test results is the key number used by public health officials and local governments when considering stricter social guidelines to stem the pandemic’s spread.

“We’re going to see more cases in the area because transmission is continuing and we’re doing more testing,” said Ryan L. McKay, senior policy analyst at the health district. “As long as that positivity rate stays low, it means that the caseload is unlikely to overwhelm medical services.”

The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) includes Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa, Fluvanna and Nelson counties. The local rate is below the statewide rate of 7.2% positive for the virus. By comparison, Richmond’s rate is 8.6%, Virginia Beach’s rate is 8.5%, Hampton’s is 9.3% and Portsmouth is 12.7%.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the country’s positivity rate as of Friday was 9%. The World Health Organization recommends communities take steps to limit social interaction when positivity rates exceed 5%.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 18, Greene County has had 182 cases—16 more than Aug. 10—nine hospitalizations, up one, and two deaths, which has remained steady for almost one month.