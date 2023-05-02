Starting Monday, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is releasing an updated design of driver’s licenses and state identification cards to Virginia residents.

The new design features imagery from inside the state Capitol’s rotunda dome as well as the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly and American Dogwood, the official state insect and flower, respectively.

But the update is not just about switching up the look of the license. Those new images are also part of a new generation of counterfeit-resistant security features.

“Virginians can count on their DMV to provide secure credentials that stand the test of time,” DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey said in a statement.

Many features of the cards will remain the same as in the previous version, issued since 2009. Driver’s licenses and ID cards still use different banner colors for easy differentiation, and licenses and IDs issued to those under the age of 21 will remain vertically oriented.

Anyone applying for a new license or ID, or a renewal or replacement of an existing card, will be issued the new design. But licenses and ID cards featuring the previous design will remain valid until their expiration date, so there’s no requirement to get a new license just to have the upgraded design.