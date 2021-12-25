Record wins Farm Bureau 2021 award

The award entry included 18 pieces written between September 2020 and September 2021. Topics ranged from the basics of backyard chicken farming, sheep shearing and beekeeping to the mental health stressors of the pandemic on local farmers and the pandemic’s impact on land conservation. The 2020 farmers market was highlighted, as was the annual Greene County Farm & Livestock Show and the barn quilt trail. An in-depth look at the 2017 Agricultural Census titled “What Grows in Greene?” from April 8 also included interviews with several local farmers.

“We have a heart for Greene,” said former Record editor Terry Beigie upon learning of the award. “It’s been such an honor to tell the stories of Greene’s citizens—and while awards are great, that’s not why we do what we do. It’s humbling to be recognized for our efforts.”

“Greene County farmers are the bedrock of this community, and the county’s agricultural practices are central to the economics and culture of the area,” said reporter Kathleen Borrelli. “If we weren’t covering agricultural practices in our paper regularly, it wouldn’t be representative of who we are as a community.”