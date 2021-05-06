Record brings home 14 awards

The Greene County Record earned four first-place awards from the annual Virginia Press Association (VPA) contest last week and 14 awards in total. This is the most ever won by the Greene County Record in a single year. Journalists from the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association judged the entries this year.
Freelance photojournalist Brian Mellott won first place for sports feature photo for his image at John Paul Jones Arena in early 2020 (above). The image features family, friends and fans of Samantha Brunelle (William Monroe High School Class of 2019) as she played in the basketball game for Notre Dame against the University of Virginia.
“I feel like Greene County really won that one!” Mellott said.
Editor Terry Beigie and reporter Kathleen Borrelli share three awards, including a first-place honor for our 2020 summer series “Art is Not Canceled.” This is the third year in a row Beigie has earned this honor, first with the FarmHER series and then last year with the volunteerism series.
“This was an ambitious and excellent series by the Greene County Record looking at how the arts community has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the judge’s comments. “All stories are very informative, had good supporting quotes and background on the artist. Photos of art and artist really enhanced the stories and series.”
Borrelli and Beigie also share a second-place honor for the general makeup of the newspapers and a third-place honor for special section for the 2020 Greene County Guide.
Beigie earned two first-place awards, one second-place award and two third-place awards for writing. Borrelli earned her first-ever VPA awards for writing with four second-place awards and one third-place award.
This is the second year in a row that Beigie earned first place for editorial writing. This year’s winning editorials were on the topics of: RSA decisions regarding Greene County’s water treatment and reservoir project; the positive impacts of tourism to Greene County’s tax base; and how, while different, the holidays weren’t canceled by COVID-19 last year.
Beigie also earned a first-place award for her sports portfolio writing entry that included articles about William Monroe High School girls basketball coach Jess Peregoy’s 100th win in that role; Alex Hoffman heading to nationals for his shot putting; and William Monroe High School sending the most wrestlers to states in its history, which all happened prior to the closure of schools on March 13—and the ending of the spring season—due to COVID-19.
Finally, Beigie earned a second-place award for general news writing for the article about the stolen prize-winning fleece; third place for government reporting; and third place for health/science writing.
Borrelli earned second place for her editorial writing on the following topics: why social distancing matters; the necessity of compassion; and celebrating Hanukkah. The Greene County Record took the top two spots in this category. The Record took the top spots in sports portfolio writing as well with Borrelli taking second place for her pieces on e-sports at William Monroe; the Medford Basketball League; and local teen competing in a national rodeo.
“This is a very well-written and impassioned reminder that the actions of one can affect the health of many,” the judge wrote on Borrelli’s editorials.
Borrelli earned a second-place award for combination photo and story on her coverage of last year’s Black Lives Matter protest in Stanardsville. She also earned third place for general news writing for that piece, meaning the Record earned the second and third spots in that category. Finally, Borrelli earned second place for her feature writing portfolio entry with stories on: Oaklee Strong; mask-making fiends; and a family in Greene’s birth of triplets.
“The mother-daughter duo was a unique angle that made it personal versus just another march,” the judge wrote about the protest. “The number of voices in the piece gave wide perspective.”
Borrelli joined the staff late in 2019, earning five individual awards in her first full year reporting.
“It has been my genuine pleasure to meet so many Greene County residents and share their stories since joining the Greene County Record team in December 2019,” she said. “These awards just reaffirm that we are doing the best we can to represent the unique culture of our community in our day-to-day work and I look forward to continuing that work daily.”
The awards would have been presented at the annual VPA conference this month, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the conference is going to be held virtually this year.
“I am so excited the staff of the Greene County Record was honored for our work last year—one of the most challenging I’ve ever faced in more than 20 years of community journalism,” Beigie said. “We don’t do this work for the accolades, however; we do it for the community we love so dearly. Being recognized by our peers is something we hold dear and we in turn participate to judge the work of others in their contests. Thank you all for your support this past year and for allowing us to cover Greene County in meaningful ways; we could not do it without you.”
Borrelli reiterated that notion, reminding residents to reach out to us with their concerns, news tips and ideas and church and community events.
“As a two-woman team, we try to be everywhere and cover everything—from high school sports to court cases, local government meetings, local businesses and the latest public health news—but if there is something we’re not covering please let us know,” she said.
Call the office at (434) 985-2315 to reach either of us or to subscribe to the weekly paper or email tbeigie@greene-news.com for Beigie or kborrelli@greene-news.com for Borrelli.