Record brings home 14 awards

Borrelli joined the staff late in 2019, earning five individual awards in her first full year reporting.

“It has been my genuine pleasure to meet so many Greene County residents and share their stories since joining the Greene County Record team in December 2019,” she said. “These awards just reaffirm that we are doing the best we can to represent the unique culture of our community in our day-to-day work and I look forward to continuing that work daily.”

The awards would have been presented at the annual VPA conference this month, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the conference is going to be held virtually this year.

“I am so excited the staff of the Greene County Record was honored for our work last year—one of the most challenging I’ve ever faced in more than 20 years of community journalism,” Beigie said. “We don’t do this work for the accolades, however; we do it for the community we love so dearly. Being recognized by our peers is something we hold dear and we in turn participate to judge the work of others in their contests. Thank you all for your support this past year and for allowing us to cover Greene County in meaningful ways; we could not do it without you.”