Real estate assessments up 9% in 21

The 2020 coronavirus pandemic has spelled bad news for many industries with lost sales revenues and event cancellations—but that impact has been the opposite for the real estate market. The combination of low inventory (fewer homes on the market) combined with more people wanting to move to rural areas has led to increased sale prices—and that means higher real estate tax assessments for homeowners.
Greene County Commissioner of Revenue Larry Snow said residential assessments in Greene increased by about 9% over the previous assessment in 2019, while commercial values stayed about the same. The real estate assessment completed last month was based on home sales from the last half of 2019 and all of 2020.
“Some were more and some were less, but the average is 9% (increase),” Snow said. “I don’t think the pandemic affected the assessment … The increase in sale prices of homes are usually the reason for the increase.”
Regional Economist Dr. Terance J. Rephann of the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia says the rise in assessments has likely come from a combination of factors.
“Federal Reserve policy has reduced mortgage interest rates to historical lows,” he said. “People who would ordinarily sell their houses are keeping them off the market because they are afraid of being exposed to COVID-19, and (there is) an increased preference for single-family homes in more suburban and rural locations with sufficient space for leisure, recreation and setting up home offices because of being cooped up long-term in larger cities.”
By contrast, commercial real estate has generally suffered because of the negative impacts of the pandemic on demand for retail, lodging, restaurants and personal service industries, according to Rephann.
With more than 10,500 taxable parcels of property in Greene, the county commissioner partners with an outside contractor to complete the assessments every two years based on estimated fair market value of the properties.
“The assessment values are arrived at by the sales study,” Snow said. “When the company looks at all of the sales for the past year and a half, they will use the sale prices of homes and land to figure the price per acre for land and price per square foot for the homes. If the sales of homes and land in 2021 are within 90% of market value, we will have a good assessment.”
The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors (CAAR) publishes a quarterly home sales report which covers the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson. According to the fourth quarter report for 2020, consumer confidence dropped at the end of the year due to uncertain political and economic conditions nationwide. However, steady gains in employment and declines in the unemployment rate since the summer helped to fuel a strong sales market.
In Greene, there were 78 home sales in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 3% year over year from 2019. The median sales price was $304,750, up 7% from the same time period in 2019. Total home sales in the fourth quarter added up to $25.2 million in the county, up 9% from last year. There were only 43 active listings on the market at the end of the year, a 56% drop from last year.
By comparison, the total number of home sales in fourth quarter 2020 were up 16% in Albemarle County, 5% in Charlottesville, 19% in Fluvanna, 28% in Louisa and 84% in Nelson County. Median sales prices were up 14% in Albemarle, 10% in Charlottesville, 16% in Fluvanna, 29% in Louisa and 34% in Nelson County.
It is estimated that the large increase in sales for Nelson County can be attributed to the upcoming expansion of broadband capabilities in that area by the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative. The full report is available at www.caar.com.
Assessment notices were mailed to homes at the end of January and are based on 2020 tax rate of 82 cents per $100 of assessed value. The Greene County Board of Supervisors will officially set the tax rate for fiscal year 2022 at the end of its budget process in April, at which time property owners will receive bills based on an application of the new tax rate (if there is one) to the assessed value of their home and property.
Anyone with questions about their assessment can call the commissioner of revenue office at (434) 985-5211.
To appeal to the assessor, call (434) 985-5201 by March 3.