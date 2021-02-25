Real estate assessments up 9% in 21

By contrast, commercial real estate has generally suffered because of the negative impacts of the pandemic on demand for retail, lodging, restaurants and personal service industries, according to Rephann.

With more than 10,500 taxable parcels of property in Greene, the county commissioner partners with an outside contractor to complete the assessments every two years based on estimated fair market value of the properties.

“The assessment values are arrived at by the sales study,” Snow said. “When the company looks at all of the sales for the past year and a half, they will use the sale prices of homes and land to figure the price per acre for land and price per square foot for the homes. If the sales of homes and land in 2021 are within 90% of market value, we will have a good assessment.”

The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors (CAAR) publishes a quarterly home sales report which covers the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson. According to the fourth quarter report for 2020, consumer confidence dropped at the end of the year due to uncertain political and economic conditions nationwide. However, steady gains in employment and declines in the unemployment rate since the summer helped to fuel a strong sales market.