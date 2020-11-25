Quad County Business Summit goes virtual

Like just about everything else in 2020, the Quad County Business Summit looked a bit different than in years past.
This year’s COVID-19-compliant version, hosted by Fluvanna County, was held virtually. The annual event organized by the economic development offices of Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Orange counties and the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center was free to business owners in those communities and featured the Quad Tank Pitch competition, speakers from the business community and networking opportunities for the participants. This year, for the first time, Madison County businesses were invited to participate in the summit, as well.
Fluvanna County Economic Development Coordinator Bryan Rothamel embraced the Zoom format of the 2020 summit.
“The Quad County Business Summit is very important for our rural businesses and entrepreneurs,” he said. “The virtual format makes it possible for more business owners to participate. This year we welcome businesses from Madison County to join the summit.”
One of the features of the summit is the Quad Tank Pitch competition—modeled after the popular Shark Tank television show. New or existing businesses from the four counties make a pitch to a panel of judges for $5,000 in funding to support their endeavors. This is the second year the summit has featured the competition.
This year, 16 businesses submitted proposals, which were narrowed to four finalists: Blue Ridge Coffee Crafters from Greene County; Reliable Rides and Two Labs Coffee from Fluvanna County; and Sir Speedy from Orange County. Reliable Rides entrepreneur Scott Harris emerged the winner for his new business that provides transportation to Fluvanna residents. Harris developed the business after seeing a need for safe and reliable transportation for medical appointments.
“I saw a real need for transportation out here,” said Harris. “I wanted a service-oriented business, the one you call when your grandmother needs a ride to the doctor. Reliable Rides is for the person who needs a ride to pick up their car or get to a doctor’s appointment.”
This year’s keynote speaker, Sandy Dubay Sponaugle of Platinum PR, talked to the business owners about the importance of positivity and collaboration. Specifically gearing the talk to small business survival and success in the current conditions, Dubay Sponaugle emphasized the need for networking and connections between businesses in a community. During her presentation, participants were encouraged to engage with her in the Zoom format and share LinkedIn profiles with each other.
“Visualize and state your end-goal,” she told those participating in the summit. “It really is the first step to getting where you want to be.”
Other speakers including business owner Hope Lawrence, consultant Marc Wilson and Central Virginia Small Business Development Center Director Rebecca Haydock, who spoke on different aspects of what it takes to succeed in small businesses today.
Several of the afternoon break-out discussions focused specifically on measures for retail and restaurants to increase sales amid the Covid public health crisis. Online presence, use of social media and the use of e-commerce sites were suggestions to increase success.
Tracey Gardner, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for Madison County, was enthusiastic about the invitation to participate in the 2020 summit.
“This was a fabulous opportunity for small business owners,” she said. “The summit provided so much valuable information. We have a lot of mom-and-pop businesses here that really can benefit from something like this and I would encourage all of them to participate. While there weren’t any Madison businesses in the Quad Tank competition this year, I hope there will be in the future. This is a great program to encourage and develop small businesses.”
