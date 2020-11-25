Quad County Business Summit goes virtual

This year, 16 businesses submitted proposals, which were narrowed to four finalists: Blue Ridge Coffee Crafters from Greene County; Reliable Rides and Two Labs Coffee from Fluvanna County; and Sir Speedy from Orange County. Reliable Rides entrepreneur Scott Harris emerged the winner for his new business that provides transportation to Fluvanna residents. Harris developed the business after seeing a need for safe and reliable transportation for medical appointments.

“I saw a real need for transportation out here,” said Harris. “I wanted a service-oriented business, the one you call when your grandmother needs a ride to the doctor. Reliable Rides is for the person who needs a ride to pick up their car or get to a doctor’s appointment.”

This year’s keynote speaker, Sandy Dubay Sponaugle of Platinum PR, talked to the business owners about the importance of positivity and collaboration. Specifically gearing the talk to small business survival and success in the current conditions, Dubay Sponaugle emphasized the need for networking and connections between businesses in a community. During her presentation, participants were encouraged to engage with her in the Zoom format and share LinkedIn profiles with each other.