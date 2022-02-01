PSA from the Sheriff’s office

In recent weeks there have been a series of car break-ins. Please follow these tips to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of a break-in:
9 p.m. Routine
- Lock your car doors
- Do not leave keys in the vehicle
- Remove any valuables, to include firearms
- Turn on outside lights
- Do not hide spare keys
- Check your security camera operation
- Ensure your garage door is closed and locked
- Secure home doors and windows
If you are a victim of a break-in or see any suspicious activity, please contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 985-2222.