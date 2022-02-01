 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PSA from the Sheriff’s office

  • 0
PSA from Sheriff's office

In recent weeks there have been a series of car break-ins. Please follow these tips to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of a break-in:

9 p.m. Routine

  • Lock your car doors
  • Do not leave keys in the vehicle
  • Remove any valuables, to include firearms
  • Turn on outside lights
  • Do not hide spare keys
  • Check your security camera operation
  • Ensure your garage door is closed and locked
  • Secure home doors and windows

If you are a victim of a break-in or see any suspicious activity, please contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 985-2222.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2021: Year in Review

2021: Year in Review

If “Pandemic” was the word of the year for 2020, “vaccine” was certainly one of the top used words in 2021. Despite political unrest at the Un…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert