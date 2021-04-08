Progress of zoning audit discussed at BOS meeting

The Greene County Board of Supervisors was informed on the progress of the zoning audit at its March 23 regular meeting.
“The zoning audit was a key function of the strategic plan and the comprehensive plan,” said Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl. “In the simplest terms, it was about making sure that the zoning regulations we have—especially in our growth areas—allow us to be able to create the vision of the comprehensive plan.”
Frydl said county planning staff reached out to landowners, developers and business owners in the community to find out what they’d like to see. He said the county had heard from regular residents in the Ruckersville Area Plan and comprehensive plan development.
“The developers are as interested in creating a sense of place as the citizens wish,” Frydl said. “We need to support mixed-use zones to be able to create a sense of place, as well as consider future transportation and optional overlays with significant by-right increases in density.”
The ability to walk to businesses is a hurdle in Greene County because there is no walking access, he said.
In traditional (Euclid) zoning, the land-use permission (or zoning) is focused on the use of the business and it separates each use from all the others.
“That’s what causes what we see in Ruckersville, for example; a disconnected, unrelated group of parcels and structures,” Frydl said. “We feel the best way to achieve the goals of the comprehensive plan is to instead focus on the form of development, which means we want to concentrate on how the structures connect with each other and relate to each other and the surrounding community.”
Frydl said the comprehensive plan already notes the growth areas for the county—along the U.S. Route 29 corridor in Ruckersville and in the Town of Stanardsville.
Frydl said there are three ways create the regulations: a hybrid approach, parallel quick code and comprehensive replacement of existing code in the scoping area (our growth area). A hybrid approach is where you create performance standards and mix with a conventional approach. A parallel quick code is decided parcel by parcel and the developer can choose whether to go with traditional zoning or new zoning regulations. A comprehensive replacement offers the widest range for transforming targeted areas to allow for consistency.
“This creates a huge hurdle of inconsistency,” Frydl said. “One parcel would develop one way and the other would develop differently. It would still have that disjointedness that exists.”
Frydl said staff recommends the third option.
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman said he supports the recommendations of the planning department.
“I like the idea of secondary streets that are built like town and village streets that provide walkability,” Bowman said. “I know at some point we’re going to have to deal with the issue of (Route 29) and (Route 33) in terms of getting across them but that’s down the road at some point. I really like these neighborhood concepts in reading the Ruckersville plan. I think that’s what they’re looking for.”
Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, echoed Bowman’s sentiment.
“My only suggestion to Mr. Frydl would be, and I mentioned it earlier to him one-on-one, that the documentation is heavy on planning jargon and was hard to understand,” he said.
There are webinars on the county’s website that explain the process more in-depth. Visit https://greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/planning-zoning/zoning-audit-webinars to watch the webinars.
The next step is to create a baseline framework and host public hearings in the community to flush it out before presenting a final plan to the supervisors, Frydl said.