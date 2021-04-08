Progress of zoning audit discussed at BOS meeting

The Greene County Board of Supervisors was informed on the progress of the zoning audit at its March 23 regular meeting.

“The zoning audit was a key function of the strategic plan and the comprehensive plan,” said Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl. “In the simplest terms, it was about making sure that the zoning regulations we have—especially in our growth areas—allow us to be able to create the vision of the comprehensive plan.”

Frydl said county planning staff reached out to landowners, developers and business owners in the community to find out what they’d like to see. He said the county had heard from regular residents in the Ruckersville Area Plan and comprehensive plan development.

“The developers are as interested in creating a sense of place as the citizens wish,” Frydl said. “We need to support mixed-use zones to be able to create a sense of place, as well as consider future transportation and optional overlays with significant by-right increases in density.”

The ability to walk to businesses is a hurdle in Greene County because there is no walking access, he said.

In traditional (Euclid) zoning, the land-use permission (or zoning) is focused on the use of the business and it separates each use from all the others.