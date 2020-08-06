Preserving history in a flash: meet Patricia Temples

“Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever… it remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything.”
–Aaron Siskind (1903-1991)
The art of photography is in capturing a moment in time that will never come again, and Ruckersville’s Patricia Temples loves to tell stories through her photography.
A full-time resident of Greene County for 17 years, Temples and her husband used to spend weekends here relaxing and golfing in the 90s and built their current home in Stanardsville in 2003 after she retired from her career as an educator for Albemarle and Chesterfield counties.
“When we came back here in 2003, I volunteered different places trying to get an idea of what I wanted to do in retirement,” Temples said. “I was playing golf and I hurt my shoulder. I couldn’t play for several months, so I took my camera out on the golf course and started taking pictures … I had always had a camera ever since I was a kid.”
Encouraged by her father as a child to learn how to use her first camera, it was her husband who finally encouraged Temples to take up photography as a serious pursuit.
“I remember my husband said to me one day when I came home from being on the golf course, and he had been playing someone along the way, he said, ‘I think you’re having more fun than the rest of us are,’” Temples recalled. “So I started taking some classes from local professional photographers.”
In the past 17 years, Temples has taken classes, attended workshops, joined a camera club in Charlottesville and is now part of the Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle (featured in the Record on June 11), which has art shows twice a year. She also has a series of local photos on display at Jacks Shop Kitchen in Ruckersville and was a part of the “Voices of the Land” photo documentary project in 2013, which showcased some of her local farm photography along with interviews of the Fairview Farm owners.
Last year, Temples was approached by Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Whitmarsh about utilizing some of her photos for a series of murals in the middle and high school redesign.
“I met with her and I’m thinking okay, I can print some photos and put them in a frame … and I get in there and she shows me the architectural renderings and they’re murals—are you kidding me?” Temples said. “The first thing I said to her was, I’m not sure I’m going to have the resolution for them to blow them up that big.”
Many of Temples’ photographs were utilized to make wall-sized murals throughout the middle and high school buildings, with more to be unveiled at the start of the 2020 school year.
One of the photos that was turned into a mural in the school was of a large tree on the old Parrott Farm, which is now Virginia Grassfed Beef.
“The Parrott and Early families put up a one-room schoolhouse at the site where this tree is located in the photo and other children came to join them,” Temples said of the photograph. “The schoolhouse is gone and now so is the tree. Three months after I took the photo, a big wind storm came through and it fell to the ground … the locals still refer to this as the schoolhouse field.” Ironically, the image as it is used in the Imagination mural in the high school’s digital media lab cropped out the tree to focus on the sunset over the mountains.
Photography can be used to document history in many ways. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Temples has been spending time photographing family heirlooms and recording the history of each item and its former owner, a project she hopes will be meaningful to her family in the future.
“I’m 70 years old, so I’ve been wanting to start documenting things that I want my family to inherit,” she said. “I decided to take photographs of the pieces of furniture, jewelry, lamps or whatever, to document those things and who owned them. I thought the fun thing to do would be to write a piece about each of the family members who owned those things, and it turned into just great fun. I feel like if (my niece and nephew) have that information, the pieces might be more meaningful to them.”
While Temples said she would not want to spend time on a project that reflects the emotional climate of the ongoing pandemic, she believes that art can be a great distraction from the stresses we face daily. “To see the beauty that’s still out there, even though we are in the situation that we’re in … all of a sudden I’ve got all this time, and this is what I chose to do. It’s been a really fun endeavor.”
To view more of Temples’ work, visit her blog at patriciatemplesphotography.com.
