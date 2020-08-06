You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Preserving history in a flash: meet Patricia Temples
0 comments

Preserving history in a flash: meet Patricia Temples

Only $5 for 5 months

“Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever… it remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything.”

–Aaron Siskind (1903-1991)

The art of photography is in capturing a moment in time that will never come again, and Ruckersville’s Patricia Temples loves to tell stories through her photography.

A full-time resident of Greene County for 17 years, Temples and her husband used to spend weekends here relaxing and golfing in the 90s and built their current home in Stanardsville in 2003 after she retired from her career as an educator for Albemarle and Chesterfield counties.

“When we came back here in 2003, I volunteered different places trying to get an idea of what I wanted to do in retirement,” Temples said. “I was playing golf and I hurt my shoulder. I couldn’t play for several months, so I took my camera out on the golf course and started taking pictures … I had always had a camera ever since I was a kid.”

Encouraged by her father as a child to learn how to use her first camera, it was her husband who finally encouraged Temples to take up photography as a serious pursuit.

“I remember my husband said to me one day when I came home from being on the golf course, and he had been playing someone along the way, he said, ‘I think you’re having more fun than the rest of us are,’” Temples recalled. “So I started taking some classes from local professional photographers.”

In the past 17 years, Temples has taken classes, attended workshops, joined a camera club in Charlottesville and is now part of the Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle (featured in the Record on June 11), which has art shows twice a year. She also has a series of local photos on display at Jacks Shop Kitchen in Ruckersville and was a part of the “Voices of the Land” photo documentary project in 2013, which showcased some of her local farm photography along with interviews of the Fairview Farm owners.

Last year, Temples was approached by Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Whitmarsh about utilizing some of her photos for a series of murals in the middle and high school redesign.

“I met with her and I’m thinking okay, I can print some photos and put them in a frame … and I get in there and she shows me the architectural renderings and they’re murals—are you kidding me?” Temples said. “The first thing I said to her was, I’m not sure I’m going to have the resolution for them to blow them up that big.”

Many of Temples’ photographs were utilized to make wall-sized murals throughout the middle and high school buildings, with more to be unveiled at the start of the 2020 school year.

One of the photos that was turned into a mural in the school was of a large tree on the old Parrott Farm, which is now Virginia Grassfed Beef.

“The Parrott and Early families put up a one-room schoolhouse at the site where this tree is located in the photo and other children came to join them,” Temples said of the photograph. “The schoolhouse is gone and now so is the tree. Three months after I took the photo, a big wind storm came through and it fell to the ground … the locals still refer to this as the schoolhouse field.” Ironically, the image as it is used in the Imagination mural in the high school’s digital media lab cropped out the tree to focus on the sunset over the mountains.

Photography can be used to document history in many ways. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Temples has been spending time photographing family heirlooms and recording the history of each item and its former owner, a project she hopes will be meaningful to her family in the future.

“I’m 70 years old, so I’ve been wanting to start documenting things that I want my family to inherit,” she said. “I decided to take photographs of the pieces of furniture, jewelry, lamps or whatever, to document those things and who owned them. I thought the fun thing to do would be to write a piece about each of the family members who owned those things, and it turned into just great fun. I feel like if (my niece and nephew) have that information, the pieces might be more meaningful to them.”

While Temples said she would not want to spend time on a project that reflects the emotional climate of the ongoing pandemic, she believes that art can be a great distraction from the stresses we face daily. “To see the beauty that’s still out there, even though we are in the situation that we’re in … all of a sudden I’ve got all this time, and this is what I chose to do. It’s been a really fun endeavor.”

To view more of Temples’ work, visit her blog at patriciatemplesphotography.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

DEVELOPING: Greene County BOS votes to withdrawal from RSA

Editor’s note: this is a developing story and will be updated with further information on Wednesday, July 29.

The Greene County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to request withdrawal from the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) at its Tuesday, July 28, meeting, citing the fact that RSA has not completed its second purpose in its 50 years: to build an impoundment near Stanardsville.

RSA was established in 1969 as regional authority with the counties of Greene, Orange and Madison.

Another reason cited in the resolution the 4-2 decision of the RSA Board of Members at its regular meeting on Thursday, July 16, to end facility fee billing on monthly water and sewer bills from RSA, effective immediately, and voted to require water hookup fees be submitted to RSA. The RSA board is comprised of two members from each of the member counties. The two opposing votes came from Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, and Greene County Planning Commissioner Ron Williams.

That vote occurred two days after the Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday, July 14, to move forward with the plan to fund its water project by raising facility fees for users annually for the next four years, beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

“The copy of the motion was given to Mr. Martin for the first time when the motion was made orally to the RSA board. The motion was being so hastily acted upon that Mr. Martin had to interrupt the RSA board chairman’s call for a vote,” Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor said. “Each of these actions is contrary to agreements signed by RSA and Greene County. The RSA board’s actions at their meeting on July 16 demand response from Greene County.”

Taylor said it appears that RSA board thinks Greene County taxpayers—everyone who pays real estate tax—should pay a bigger share of the cost of the water project.

“But, setting Greene County’s tax rates is the Board of Supervisors job, not RSA’s,” he said.

In September 2017 the county heard from Stantec a plan to pay for the Greene County Water Treatment Plan and White Run Reservoir project using facility fees, water hookup fees, water costs and 7.5 cents per $1 of real estate taxes.

“Greene County has been moving forward on our water supply plan and we’ve spent millions of dollars—more than $11 million, in fact—advancing our plan forward,” Taylor said during the board’s emergency meeting on July 21. “RSA has participated in our design meetings, has visited a water treatment plant to see the technology in our design in a situation where it’s in use and they have commented on our plans.”

The county has purchased 125 acres for a proposed 900-million-gallon reservoir and a 1,460-foot-long, 75-foot-high dam on land between Watson, Fredericksburg and Dairy roads in Ruckersville. Currently, water is pumped from the Rapidan River to the treatment plant, which is on U.S. Route 29 south. The county is permitted to withdraw up to 1.5 million gallons of water per day and has an average daily demand, according to an engineering consultant for the county, of 1.2 million gallons of water per day.

Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl told the supervisors on July 21 that RSA has signed off on the entrance road to the site. The site plan for the water intake has been through engineering approval and is awaiting owner signature by RSA, Frydl said. Site plans for the water treatment plant and the lake and dam are both under review now by RSA and the county has been receiving comments.

“I hope the public understands; we’re doing it for the citizens of Greene County,” Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb said.

The approved resolution will be sent to the boards of supervisors for both Madison and Orange counties, whose approval is required before Greene is released from its relationship with RSA.

Greene notes in the resolution it will take legal action for breaches of contracts by RSA identified within the resolution.

There were representatives of RSA on the Zoom meeting call, no one directed any questions to them in open meeting. The next regular Board of Supervisors meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 4. The next regular RSA Board of Members meeting is Aug. 20.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News