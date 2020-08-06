Preserving history in a flash: meet Patricia Temples

“Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever… it remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything.”

–Aaron Siskind (1903-1991)

The art of photography is in capturing a moment in time that will never come again, and Ruckersville’s Patricia Temples loves to tell stories through her photography.

A full-time resident of Greene County for 17 years, Temples and her husband used to spend weekends here relaxing and golfing in the 90s and built their current home in Stanardsville in 2003 after she retired from her career as an educator for Albemarle and Chesterfield counties.

“When we came back here in 2003, I volunteered different places trying to get an idea of what I wanted to do in retirement,” Temples said. “I was playing golf and I hurt my shoulder. I couldn’t play for several months, so I took my camera out on the golf course and started taking pictures … I had always had a camera ever since I was a kid.”

Encouraged by her father as a child to learn how to use her first camera, it was her husband who finally encouraged Temples to take up photography as a serious pursuit.

“I remember my husband said to me one day when I came home from being on the golf course, and he had been playing someone along the way, he said, ‘I think you’re having more fun than the rest of us are,’” Temples recalled. “So I started taking some classes from local professional photographers.”