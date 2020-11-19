Post 128 honors veterans

Dr. Hayes was a veterinarian in Greene County for more than 30 years, but also served in the U.S. Air Force’s veterinary corps from 1963-65.

“Though he loved animals, his real love was people and the community,” Fargo said. “His parents and grandmother impressed upon him that he should always endeavor to leave this world a little bit better. This instilled in him a deep love for country, for family and for community service … the driving philosophy of his life was to do for others.”

Fargo said while caring for animals, Dr. Hayes was really caring for his fellow man.

“He always said, in a variety of ways, people need animals; animals provide people comfort and happiness,” Fargo said. “And you have to make it affordable for them to have (pets). That’s why Dr. John’s prices were always significantly lower than any other veterinarian around and why he often accepted cookies or even a kind note for services and why he was always available to his clients for emergencies—day or night.”

Dr. Hayes was a 12-year member of Post 128.

Stanardsville Mayor Gary Lowe welcomed the rather large, but still socially distanced, crowd.