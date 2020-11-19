Post 128 honors veterans

Rain did not halt the American Legion Post 128’s remembrance of Veterans Day last Wednesday—it just moved it indoors.
The Post remembered a fallen veteran at the annual Nov. 11 ceremony with a flag flown in his honor and presented to his son at the American Legion building in Stanardsville; it’s usually held in front of the Greene County courthouse.
Scott Turbiner presented the American flag to Shawn Hayes in honor of his father Capt. Dr. John Hayes, who died in May at the age of 80, after Boy Scout Josef Sjørdal played Taps on the bugle. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard participated in the ceremony.
Post Chaplain Doug Fargo opened the ceremony with the invocation.
“One definition describes (the veteran) as someone who at some point in their life wrote a blank check payable to our United States for an amount up to and including their life,” said Fargo, whose son, Adam, died while serving in 2006. “We seek your blessing as we gather here today, Lord. We face many challenges as we work together as one nation to truly be the United States of America. Pour out your grace on us both individually and collectively so that we can demonstrate the upstanding moral character we wish to see in our leaders.”
“As history has shown, our freedoms are not free,” said retired Lt. Col. Dwight Webster, the master of ceremonies. “Freedom and our way of life must be preserved at all costs. Sacrifice is demanded.”
Dr. Hayes was a veterinarian in Greene County for more than 30 years, but also served in the U.S. Air Force’s veterinary corps from 1963-65.
“Though he loved animals, his real love was people and the community,” Fargo said. “His parents and grandmother impressed upon him that he should always endeavor to leave this world a little bit better. This instilled in him a deep love for country, for family and for community service … the driving philosophy of his life was to do for others.”
Fargo said while caring for animals, Dr. Hayes was really caring for his fellow man.
“He always said, in a variety of ways, people need animals; animals provide people comfort and happiness,” Fargo said. “And you have to make it affordable for them to have (pets). That’s why Dr. John’s prices were always significantly lower than any other veterinarian around and why he often accepted cookies or even a kind note for services and why he was always available to his clients for emergencies—day or night.”
Dr. Hayes was a 12-year member of Post 128.
Stanardsville Mayor Gary Lowe welcomed the rather large, but still socially distanced, crowd.
“We want to honor our Veterans Day on this 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month (when World War I ended in 1918),” Lowe said. “They defend our freedom; they defend us and protect us so that we can have our towns and our communities. Without them, we would not have these guarantees. We need to remember that for all our veterans out there—our frontline defense—that as they represent us with their commitment, their honor, their sacrifices, that they do that for us so that we can have freedom and peace here in the United States and around the world.”
Guest speaker Steve Kruskamp, chair of the Greene County Republican Committee, opened by asking everyone who was a veteran to remain seated while everyone else stood and recognized them.
“Today, we honor you for all you have done to protect our democracy from tyranny, and our personal freedom from oppression. It is an absolute honor to stand here before all of you today, and show my gratitude for your service,” said Kruskamp, whose grandfather earned a Purple Heart in World War II and whose father served in Vietnam. “None of my accomplishments even hold a candle to what they’ve accomplished, and what you have accomplished, as well.”
Kruskamp also acknowledged the military spouses and children, who are also affected while their loved one is serving.
“Veterans have given us freedom, security, and the greatest nation on Earth. It is impossible to put a price on that. The defense of freedom is not just for those of the military. Each of us shares that duty and that responsibility,” Kruskamp said. “If we want to preserve our freedoms, we must put them into action. For example, by voting in elections or speaking out against injustices, we also ensure that everyone feels the benefits of freedom. And we can do that by volunteering in our communities, or teaching our children what it really means to be an American.”
Del. Rob Bell, 58th District, said speaking at events such as Veterans Day ceremonies is a privilege.
“It was at the end of World War I, and if you recall your history, we came into that war late; the European alliances had fought for four years and the two sides were exhausted,” Bell said. “They were still fighting when, finally, the American ‘Doughboys’ came and tipped the balance and won the war. And when the war ended, they didn’t call it ‘World War One,’ they didn’t know there was another one coming. They called it the war to end all wars.”
Bell said at that time they believed no war like that would ever take place again but that since then there has been World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, two Gulf Wars and now the Global War on Terror.
“And each time our servicemen and women answered the call. And absent them answering the call, the world would be a worse place,” Bell said. “I think (Veterans Day) is especially important in a place like Greene. I’m a navy kid and we lived in mostly navy towns. If you live in Gulfport, Miss., or Corpus Christi, Tx., what happens is in the newspaper every single day, but a place like Greene County and Central Virginia, we don’t have a base, we don’t have a commissary, we don’t have an exchange. And absent days like this, it’s very easy for people to forget what makes it all possible. Obviously, Greene County itself has seen its own veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice, including Adam Fargo, that’s somebody whose check did get cashed. But, all of you who served knew that was a possibility. We appreciate your service; we’re so glad that you did.”
Post 128 and Boy Scout Troop 74 members presented wreaths that will be placed on the war monuments in front of the courthouse. Because the event was indoors, there was no rifle salute for veterans.
