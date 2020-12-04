 Skip to main content
Possible shooting death investigated in Greene
Possible shooting death investigated in Greene

Editor's note: updated per request by victim's family

A young woman died by an apparent gunshot wound in Greene County on Tuesday, Dec.1, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The call for emergency medical service was dispatched at approximately 12:15 a.m. to the home in the 7000 block of Celt Road.

Sheriff Steve Smith said he’s not able to offer specifics on the situation, including whether a suspect has been apprehended. A portion of the driveway of the apparent crime scene was cordoned off by yellow police tape on Tuesday afternoon.

In a brief statement given to the press Tuesday morning, Smith said he believed it to be an isolated incident.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office would not confirm any potential suspects.

Some neighbors who live on Celt Road were nervous when the sheriff’s office issued its press release, especially considering the limited information on what appears to be a violent crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Scott Murphy or Lt. Kevin Freid at (434) 985-2222. If the death is ruled a homicide it will be the county’s first this year and second since 2018.

