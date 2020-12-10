Plans for rec center stalled due to lack of funding

A fall 2019 countywide survey said the biggest want for residents in Greene County was a multipurpose recreation/community center, followed by accessible walking trails, indoor recreational space and additional parks and playgrounds. Since the Greene County Board of Supervisors (BOS) heard the results of the survey on Feb. 11, plans for expanding the Parks and Recreation facilities have stalled.
On the survey, which was taken by a total of 615 people (with more than half from the Ruckersville zip code), the number 1 response for why folks were not participating in Greene County recreational activities was due to inadequate facilities. Nearly everyone who responded agreed that programs for kids were a big priority.
The Greene County Community Park opened Nov. 2, 2003. Over the years, improvements have been made mostly through private donations, according to Billker. Bathrooms were added in fall 2011 thanks to funding by Ethyle Giuseppe. In 2019, the playground was dug out and resurfaced with fresh mulch.
A master plan was developed for the park in 2006-07 and presented to the BOS in 2008. The plan called for an athletic park complex, skate park, indoor and outdoor volleyball options, tennis courts, indoor basketball courts, a junior Olympic sized pool, locker rooms and to connect all of the walking and bike trails into one system.
“It’s time to revisit what’s already been done and sitting dormant for the past 12 years,” Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Billker said to the board in February. “Most of these items that were addressed (in the survey) would be addressed with Greene County stepping forward and making this master plan a reality. It’s time to focus funding toward county improvements that could benefit all county residents of various ages and interests.”
With the shuttering of schools, businesses and public offices in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Greene County Community Park was among the facilities to see a temporary shut-down. However, the park reopened when Virginia entered Phase One of the governor’s plan for reopening on May 15.
“I was informed after my presentation in February that the BOS doesn’t have any money for Parks and Recreation when it comes to such projects,” Billker said last month. “The county is working on relocating the Parks and Recreation office down to the park—that’s the trailer that was put in place early in October. We are still waiting for all the hookups and connections to be made before we officially relocate and have not been given word on a time frame for that shift.”
During the shutdown and despite the lack of new funding, Billker says they’ve been able to make progress on a couple of improvement projects.
“During the time that the park was closed, we were able to go through the trails and get some needed tree work done—cutting any that had fallen across the paths as well as taking out a few that were dead along the path that might have been a factor later,” he said.
In addition to the work on the trails, there has been some progress in improving the existing basketball courts as well.
“We have been working this fall on filling in the cracks and sealing the asphalt around the perimeter of the basketball court,” Billker said. “We have also added lines for those that wish to play pickleball, though they’ll need to bring their own portable net. We will be adding lines for volleyball as well as adding a set of hopscotch boxes, too.”
A new Karate in the Park class is among the offerings added to the Greene County Community Park in 2020 (See story on A1). For more information about current COVID-19 mitigation strategies and programming in the park, visit greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/parks-recreation or call (434) 985-5226.
