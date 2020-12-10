Plans for rec center stalled due to lack of funding

With the shuttering of schools, businesses and public offices in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Greene County Community Park was among the facilities to see a temporary shut-down. However, the park reopened when Virginia entered Phase One of the governor’s plan for reopening on May 15.

“I was informed after my presentation in February that the BOS doesn’t have any money for Parks and Recreation when it comes to such projects,” Billker said last month. “The county is working on relocating the Parks and Recreation office down to the park—that’s the trailer that was put in place early in October. We are still waiting for all the hookups and connections to be made before we officially relocate and have not been given word on a time frame for that shift.”

During the shutdown and despite the lack of new funding, Billker says they’ve been able to make progress on a couple of improvement projects.

“During the time that the park was closed, we were able to go through the trails and get some needed tree work done—cutting any that had fallen across the paths as well as taking out a few that were dead along the path that might have been a factor later,” he said.

In addition to the work on the trails, there has been some progress in improving the existing basketball courts as well.