Planning Commission receives recommendations for increased pedestrian and biker safety

Last week’s Planning Commission meeting did not see any public hearings. Instead, the meeting consisted of the Thomas Jefferson Planning Commission presenting a bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure assessment, goals and implementation strategies for the public schools and other updates on local development.

According to the bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure assessment, “[i]n many rural communities active transportation is just as common as in urban areas, yet infrastructure to support active transportation is often limited or absent. Many small towns and rural communities are located on state and county roadways that were built to design standards favoring high speed motorized traffi c, resulting in a multimodal system that discourages walking and biking. Over time, roadways can be enhanced to provide a transportation network serving safety, health, community, the environment and the economy, while offering residents of small communities an array of transportation options.”

The 2019 Jefferson Area Bike and Pedestrian Plan made the following recommendations to enhance Stanardsville’s multimodal network: (1) shared use path (bicycle and pedestrian) along Mitchell Creek from Krystal Court and Ford Ave in the north, across Main Street and to the south boundary of the Town (potential connection to William Mills Drive or Triple S Ranch Lane), (2) shared use path (bicycle and pedestrian) along the creek from Main Street (at Monroe Drive), across Celt Rd to the southern boundary of the town, (3) hared use path along Krystal Ct, Ford Ave (between Krystal Ct and Judges Rd), Judges Rd (between Ford Ave and Bray Rd), and Bray Rd, connecting to the path at Main St and Monroe Dr, (4) complete Phase II of the Streetscape project on Main Street (In Progress), (5) crosswalk and potential sidewalk improvements on Celt Rd south of Stanard Street and (6) continue the sidewalk on Ford Ave from where it currently ends to the driveway of the apartment complex north of Judges Rd (or further north to Krystal Court).

Following the assessment, new recommendations have been made for Stanardsville such as clearing obstructions and increasing accessibility and installing paved shoulders or sharrows on Main Street and Madison Road for increased biker safety.

Additionally, general recommendations were made as follows: (1) incorporate recommendations into comprehensive planning efforts, (2) work with parcel and bussiness owners to identify opportunities for better parcel connectivity and conservation easements, (3) plan for right of way acquisition, (4) connect existing points of interest to the multimodal network, (5) connect local efforts to regionwide multimodal efforts, (6) as new developments enter the area, plan ahead for inclusion into the multimodal network and (7) apply nature based solutions and the techniques of green streets when developing and making improvements.

To see the full report or rewatch the meeting, visit greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/planning-zoning/planning-commission.