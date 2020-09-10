Planning Commission passes rezonings

The Greene County Planning Commission held three public hearings at its Aug. 19 meeting, approving a rezoning in Ruckersville, a rezoning in Stanardsville and a special use permit for equestrian activities in Ruckersville. No one from the public spoke at any of them.

The first rezoning of 5.5 acres from A-1 agriculture to B-3 business will allow Ruckersville Self Storage LLC to grow at its site on U.S. 29 north in Ruckersville.

“An economic goal of the comprehensive plan is to encourage mixed development in the growth areas that offer commercial office and residential development,” said Stephanie Golon, deputy planning director. “Another goal is to support commercial growth in Ruckersville within the designated growth area.”

Golon said the plan is to expand the business behind the current units.

“I feel like we have built a very nice building on 29; we’re glad that we came to Greene County,” said applicant Darrell Payne. “We’re finding that we’re filling up fast enough that we’re going to need additional units and space very shortly.”

Some of the new units will be climate controlled, he said.

Planning Commission Chair Jay Willer asked if there would be vehicle storage on the property.

“There was already a strong demand for vehicle camper and RV storage prior to COVID-19 and that’s only been strengthened now,” Payne said. “The majority of HOAs (Homeowners Associations) don’t allow the parking. We’ve allowed ourselves about 70 feet to have some parking on the backside.”