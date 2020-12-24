Planning Commission OKs two R-1 to B-2 rezonings

The Greene County Planning Commission on Dec. 16 unanimously recommended approval of two rezoning requests, both from residential R-1 to business B-2 zoning.
No one from the public spoke at either public hearing, either for or against the projects.
Rt. 33 Holdings LLC/ Milestone Partners requested to rezone 1.08 acres from residential to business to allow the Country Store Antiques to relocate further east on Spotswood Trail to accommodate the expansion of the 29/33 intersection by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
“What they are hoping to do and wishing to do is relocate vendor space for the people that are in the Country Store Antiques by building a new building,” said Jim Frydl, director of Greene County Planning Department and zoning administrator. “They’re doing that because they’ve had a lot of requests from the vendors. The Country Store Antiques building will be demolished when it comes time to do the 29/33 project.”
LJ Lopez, a partner in Milestone Partners, said the project will offer parking near the main entrance of the building—along U.S. Route 33. Additionally, the building will likely be a pre-engineered metal building that could be subdivided into smaller retail spaces.
“We would not have an exact replica, but some replacement of the iconic country store front façade … the intent is create as close an example of the current Country Store front façade and its operational model,” Lopez said.
Commissioner Steve Kruskamp called the application “fairly cut and dry.”
“When I look at the surrounding properties, moving this to a B-2 certainly makes sense,” Kruskamp said.
Commissioner Mike Traber agreed.
“I do appreciate that we’re pro-business in Greene,” Traber said. “I like the idea that you’re trying to keep some of that look and feel of the antique store, which is iconic to the area … I applaud your efforts in making that happen.”
Kruskamp motioned for approval and Traber seconded the motion. It passed 5-0.
The second rezoning application was for a 2.11 acre portion of a 4.4 acre parcel at the intersection of Dyke and Bacon Hollow roads and will accommodate a parking lot and an accessory dwelling for Maybelle’s Market in Dyke.
“As the Planning Commission might remember, this is a business center that serves the Dyke community that has been zoned for business since the original zoning was put in place in Greene County,” said Frydl.
Frydl said the parcel is located across Bacon Hollow Road from where the new Maybelle’s sits.
Traber asked if VDOT had concerns about a crosswalk from the accessory parking location across Bacon Hollow Road.
Frydl said VDOT had not expressed concern, but the location and signage will be handled during site plan review and VDOT will review that, as well.
“I just want to put it out there that we are certainly supportive if there’s anything along those lines (of a crosswalk) that is requested,” said owner Todd Sansom. “Obviously, the safety of our patrons is a top priority.”
He added the need for parking would most often coincide with special events held by Maybelle’s.
Kruskamp told the commission he again felt this application “just makes sense.”
“I certainly applaud this application—what I’ve seen and their interaction with the county and the community as a whole—has been something that’s been, in my opinion, very inspiring,” Kruskamp said.
Planning Commission Chairman Jay Willer said he also thanks the applicant for the way they approached the project.
“This could be the start of beautiful downtown Dyke here,” Willer said. “This is good for that part of Greene County, which needs some business and some service there and this will be a great increase to those opportunities.”
Sansom offered his thanks to the county, as well.
“As a native son of Greene County, I really appreciate you guys being pro-business,” Sansom said.