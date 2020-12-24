Planning Commission OKs two R-1 to B-2 rezonings

Frydl said VDOT had not expressed concern, but the location and signage will be handled during site plan review and VDOT will review that, as well.

“I just want to put it out there that we are certainly supportive if there’s anything along those lines (of a crosswalk) that is requested,” said owner Todd Sansom. “Obviously, the safety of our patrons is a top priority.”

He added the need for parking would most often coincide with special events held by Maybelle’s.

Kruskamp told the commission he again felt this application “just makes sense.”

“I certainly applaud this application—what I’ve seen and their interaction with the county and the community as a whole—has been something that’s been, in my opinion, very inspiring,” Kruskamp said.

Planning Commission Chairman Jay Willer said he also thanks the applicant for the way they approached the project.

“This could be the start of beautiful downtown Dyke here,” Willer said. “This is good for that part of Greene County, which needs some business and some service there and this will be a great increase to those opportunities.”

Sansom offered his thanks to the county, as well.