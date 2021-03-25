Planning Commission OKs rezone & permit for townhomes

The Greene County Planning Commission March 17 recommended approval of a rezoning of property and special use permit for 55 new townhomes along U.S. Route 29 in Ruckersville.
The proposed neighborhood site, roughly seven acres, is north of Holly Hill on U.S. 29 south and currently zoned B3 business.
“The applicant proposes to down-zone seven acres from business to high-density residential,” said Deputy Planner Stephanie Golon. “There are approximately 279 acres currently zoned business that have not been developed.”
Golon said the next 20 years could see an additional 3,000 homes in Greene County due to population demands.
“We want to focus that growth and retain the rural character,” Golon said. “We want to focus the majority of that development within the mixed-use town center, which this particular piece of land is in. We want to include traditional neighborhood designs and principles within the designated growth area.”
If the county were to accommodate 3,000 single family detached homes in 20 years of parcels up to two acres, the county would need thousands of acres of land for that and growth would inevitably sprawl into the rural areas of the county.
Golon noted that Rapidan Service Authority said there is capacity for water and sewer at this location.
Justin Shimp, engineer for the Cedar Run development, said the property is not suited for commercial development due to its location between two residential neighborhoods and lower visibility for a commercial entrance.
“Residential traffic is a relatively low generator (of traffic) compared to the commercial uses that could be there,” Shimp said.
Steve Slaughter, who owns the adjacent property to the north—Frederick Block, Brick and Stone, was the only speaker during the rezoning public hearing.
“I’m not necessarily opposed to the rezoning because looking through the presentation there seemed like there’s a lot of good things there,” he said.
Slaughter asked whether new buffering would be required and connection at the southern end of the property with large slopes.
Golon noted that is worked out through site plan review but he retains full use of his property per its zoning.
The rezoning was approved unanimously.
Cedar Run also requested a special use permit to allow for 55 townhomes on the property.
Chair Jay Willer noted that Ruckersville Elementary School is operating at capacity but the school board is not planning for an expenditure of a new elementary school for about four or five years.
“There are plans to address that school capacity, but not for a while,” Willer said. “We need to be honest with ourselves about when that school might actually come online … and as to whether that’s aggravated by the beginning of the construction we’ve been talking about in previous planning commission meetings of development by the Preddy Creek area as well. I have the feeling the board of supervisors is going to begin to feel more and more pressure to maybe elevate the priority of that school.”
Commissioner John McCloskey said he does not have a concern with 55 units in that development.
“In the future if there was a request for rezoning a large development, I would hope they came forward in a proffer of land to the county for a new school and somehow addressing the impacts on the school,” McCloskey said. “But I don’t have a concern for this particular development.”
The special use permit was approved unanimously with the following conditions: the development cannot exceed 55 townhomes; include a 25-foot vegetative riparian buffer at the stream; and all townhomes will hook to public sewer and water.