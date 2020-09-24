Planning Commission gives support for drive-in theater

The Planning Commission Sept. 16 unanimously recommended approval of a drive-in movie theater’s special use permit (SUP) in Ruckersville.
The View-Thru Drive-in Movie Theater was given the nod by the planning commission for a permanent recreational facility on nearly 14 acres near the Wooly Lam on U.S. Route 29 north in Ruckersville. No one spoke during the public hearing.
The parcel is zoned B-3 business zoning, which allows outdoor recreational facilities, such as a drive-in movie theater, but only with the approval of a SUP.
Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl said other things could be shown at the location besides movies, such as televised concerts, but it would use the same FM technology to amplify sound.
The SUP limits the size of the screen to no larger than 50 feet by 80 feet and allows for no more than 295 cars at one time.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has weighed in saying that the movie screen cannot be viewable by traffic on U.S. 29 and that one of the two entrances into the property off U.S. 29 will have to be closed.
“It does fit within the goals of the comprehensive plan,” Frydl said.
View-Thru owner John “Culley” Baggett told the commission that there is little impact on the property except the mounted screen if the business were not to survive.
“So, you know, three or four years down the road we decide to do something different, we haven’t made any tremendous impact visually or as far as infrastructure goes,” he said. “We’re not changing the use of anything. It’s now commercial and stays commercial.”
At least at first, portable facilities will be used for bathrooms that will include hand-washing stations, he said.
Baggett had originally asked for a smaller screen and less cars and Planning Commission Chairman Jay Willer asked why the change.
“The support from the community and the excitement and the interest in the project was well beyond what I could have ever imagined,” Baggett said. “After realizing how many people were actually interested in this and how big of a thing it could become, I realized that I probably needed to scale it up a little bit and that’s the reason for the increase in the number of cars we hope to have each night.”
There will be no noise amplified by outdoor speakers, Baggett said. The business will use a short FM transmitter to broadcast directly into the movie-goers’ cars.
Commissioner Steve Kruskamp asked whether the sheriff’s office had been alerted.
“I’m assuming when the show ends, there’s probably going to be a large number of cars coming out onto Route 29 and until people get comfortable with that there may be a necessity to have some sort of deputy helping out to direct traffic. Is this something that has been considered for this?” Kruskamp asked.
“Yes, Sheriff (Steve) Smith’s been great,” Baggett said. “In the nights of the movies that we’ve done so far under the special event permits, he’s had his people there.”
Commissioner Mike Traber asked how many days the theater expects to operate.
“I’m guessing there’s going to be more of a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday type of deal,” Baggett said. “That depends on what other activities we bring to the site. I mean, obviously, I’d love to see operating seven days a week, but I don’t know if that’s going to be economical from a business standpoint. And it’ll depend on time of year, also.”
No one spoke at the public hearing, but Brett Wilson did send an email in support of the SUP that Frydl read into the minutes.
Other conditions put on the SUP include: hours of operation for events shall be between 8 a.m. and midnight; outdoor lighting shall not be illuminated between 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.; and to preserve the character of development in the area, the drive-in movie screen shall be removed if the business ceases operation for more than 24 months and a performance bond equal to the amount of the cost of removal will be required at site plan approval.
“I think it’s a great thing Mr. Baggett’s doing and great timing,” said Commissioner John McCloskey. “I think it’s going to have a draw both within and outside of the county. I’m in support.”
Traber agreed.
“I am also excited about having something like this in Greene County,” Traber said. “It’s a little bit in line with trying to make us a destination.”
Traber motioned for approval of the SUP and Kruskamp seconded.
The SUP will be placed on an upcoming Greene County Board of Supervisors agenda for a final vote.
