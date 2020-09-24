Planning Commission gives support for drive-in theater

“So, you know, three or four years down the road we decide to do something different, we haven’t made any tremendous impact visually or as far as infrastructure goes,” he said. “We’re not changing the use of anything. It’s now commercial and stays commercial.”

At least at first, portable facilities will be used for bathrooms that will include hand-washing stations, he said.

Baggett had originally asked for a smaller screen and less cars and Planning Commission Chairman Jay Willer asked why the change.

“The support from the community and the excitement and the interest in the project was well beyond what I could have ever imagined,” Baggett said. “After realizing how many people were actually interested in this and how big of a thing it could become, I realized that I probably needed to scale it up a little bit and that’s the reason for the increase in the number of cars we hope to have each night.”

There will be no noise amplified by outdoor speakers, Baggett said. The business will use a short FM transmitter to broadcast directly into the movie-goers’ cars.

Commissioner Steve Kruskamp asked whether the sheriff’s office had been alerted.