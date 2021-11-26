Performance Signs grows

What started in a college dorm room entered a new phase last week with a groundbreaking for a new Performance Signs facility. The new facility will be on the land they purchased on Spring Hill Road after Mountain Lumber vacated it. For at least five years, Performance Signs, owned by Robbie and Katherine Morris, has utilized one of the buildings there to make highway signs.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the pair marked the start of their latest expansion into space on Spring Hill.
“Years ago, Robbie and I unknowingly decided to surround ourselves with individuals that are smarter than we are and that we share values with,” Katherine Morris said. “Each of you has served a role in different ways in our success. Our family and our friends have helped raise our kids. The team, each and every day, have gone above and beyond to exceed our expectations.”
Robbie Morris began making decals for racing cars—particularly for his brother Philip—while a student at Virginia Tech in 1996. He met his wife, Katherine, shortly after he began making decals and the pair married in 2002.
At first Performance Signs rented a space on U.S. Route 29 from Junior Shifflett—where they stayed for 12 years before building their current facility on Commerce Drive in 2010. After Mountain Lumber vacated its space on Spring Hill Drive in Ruckersville, the Morrises purchased it and they have been making highway signs out of one of the warehouses.
Last week they laid out the plans for a new building to house the administration, welcome center and team spaces.
Khanh Uong with Design Develop architects noted the back of the building will be the warehouse and the service bays will remain, but the front of the building would have the three distinct spaces: greet, work and gather.
“All the spaces are interconnected; all visible,” Uong said. “No spaces are really cut off from each other. … This is gonna be a fantastic space for them and the team.”
Expanding but remaining in Greene County was important to the Morrises.
“Greene has been so supportive of us,” Robbie Morris said. “I’m just overwhelmed with all who have supported us. We appreciate it. You know, especially after the pandemic, and all the things that happen in life, just seeing the same core group of people that are around you and how they can shape our lives; I guess that’s what’s so meaningful to me.”
Greene County Director of Economic Development and Tourism Alan Yost said the event is the culmination of business owners who are committed to be part of Greene and how Greene residents respond.
“The community is lucky to have Performance Signs here,” Yost said. “Robbie and Katherine are good people and you couldn’t ask for two people who deserve the success more. For the community as a whole there’s the talk about tax base and jobs, but it’s not just jobs—Performance Signs is a place that people can work and be valued and be part of the mission itself. The Morrises are just the perfect example of a small business and how to grow it up, how to respect employees and how the county will respect you back.”