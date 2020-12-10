PE adapts to new learning patterns

Because some of the primary school students are still learning virtually at home, Mitchell has smaller class sizes, which allows there to be enough equipment to designate items to individual students.

“While this year is very different, the kids are still having a blast and are all so excited to see what new activity we will be focusing on for each particular week,” he said. “These kids are quite adaptable and resilient and I love providing them the opportunity to be physically active.”

Since fifth-graders are now housed at William Monroe Middle School to allow for appropriate spacing in the younger grades (which currently have more in-person learners), four busy PE teachers serve all of the fifth- through eighth-graders on a rotating weekly schedule.

“Because we are all teaching face to face, there’s no synchronous PE classes for the virtual students,” said WMMS teacher Katie Marshall. “We do have a grant for a software called Focus Fitness, and within that software they can do activity logs, they can do sleep logs, hydration logs … I have a start date and end date and then all four of us go in and look and see who is completing stuff and who’s not.”

With the middle school students, Marshall says the focus has been on individual health and conditioning and learning to be more self-reliant.