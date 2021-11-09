PC will hold hearing on Rural Enterprise Centers

Will certain types of commercial enterprises be permitted in areas of the county with A-1 agriculture zoning? The Greene County Planning Commission held a second work session regarding rural enterprise centers at its October meeting and is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the ordinance change at its meeting Nov. 17.

Commissioners Steve Kruskamp and John McCloskey were not in attendance for the meeting.

Rural enterprise centers could house research and development companies, defense contractors, technology firms and others who may want to do their work in rural areas with proper screening and other restrictions, according to Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl. A local example of such centers is the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety in Ruckersville.

Frydl said after researching the issue, planning staff decided the best way to mitigate impacts and proper locations for such centers is through the special use permit (SUP) process. SUPs allow for conditions related to possible impacts of the use on parcels and for neighbors to be heard during public hearings at planning commission and board of supervisors meetings.