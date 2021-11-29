PC votes against Woodpark rezoning

The Greene County Planning Commission recommended denial Nov. 17 for an application to rezone 172 acres off Spotswood Trail and Carpenters Mill Road from Senior Residential zoning to Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning. The three parcels included in the Woodpark LLC development were rezoned in 2004 and 2007 to accommodate 600 senior residential units, which have not yet been built. Greene County Planning Director and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl presented the proposal and Charlie Armstrong of Southern Homes Development was on hand to answer questions.

“This is probably one of the most comprehensive residential applications we’ve received, including all the amenities and the things that people talk about in our Ruckersville Advisory Committee, so it does meet all of those goals listed within our comprehensive plan and matches our growth area,” Frydl said. “In this scenario, the 600 units are already approved, so changing the 600 units to residential PUD—which allows anyone to move in—does come with some costs.”

Armstrong, who is vice president of land development for contract purchaser Southern Homes, said he felt strongly that the rezoning would create a more attractive housing community for potential buyers, since senior housing neighborhoods can be very restrictive.