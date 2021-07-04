PC votes against SUP for tourist lodging

Doug Roberts, who lives across the lake from the proposed property, said he does not believe it’s a suitable location for an Airbnb.

“There are two other permitted vacation rentals in the immediate vicinity; both are located within two blocks,” Roberts said. “How many Airbnbs will it take to change the character of the neighborhood? How many is too many? At what point does Greene Mountain Lake cease to be a residential community and instead become a vacation resort for out-of-towners?”

Other residents spoke about the decreasing value of their own home with a short-term rental next to it, as well as increased traffic and noise levels.

“Greene Mountain Lake subdivision was developed as a neighborhood of single-family homes, not gathering places for large groups of unrelated people to come and go,” said resident Elizabeth Kennedy.

Five people submitted letters of support to the commission.