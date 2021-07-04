PC votes against SUP for tourist lodging

The online debate over a possible fourth tourist lodging home in Greene Mountain Lake has heated up in the past few days, and 39 neighborhood residents signed a petition—some from the same household—asking the Greene County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors to oppose the special use permit (SUP) that would permit the use in the neighborhood, zoned R-1 residential.
The commission voted 4-1 on June 16 to recommend denial of the SUP to the Board of Supervisors.
While tourist lodging—defined as rentals of 30 days or less like Airbnbs—is allowed by-right in A-1 agriculture and C-1 conservation zoning, owners must apply for a SUP to operate in R-1 zoning.
Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl told the commission that SUPs stay with the land but also allow commissioners to add conditions to mitigate impacts.
“The proposed use does not change the residential character of the home,” Frydl said. “It’s a single-family unit and a residential stay is a residential stay. From the staff standpoint, we’ve always reviewed the impacts by identifying (those) that might differ from what’s allows in the normal residential use. From a purist zoning standpoint, staff has come down to the fact that it’s a residential use.”
Possible conditions, Frydl said, could include a maximum number of occupants; no events like weddings or bachelor/bachelorette parties; and one parking space within the parcel for each bedroom in the vacation rental (there are five).
Frydl also noted that the county can revoke a SUP at any point in the future for continued violations.
“It does require an action by the Board of Supervisors,” Frydl said. “So, typically if there’s one violation—like we do with all applicants—we would work with them and make sure they come into compliance. Our goal isn’t to revoke anything from anyone, but if there were multiple complaints, then we could raise that to the board.”
Commissioner Mike Traber asked whether a group of residents could ask the Board of Supervisors to add it to an agenda.
“A group of citizens could, of course, write the Board of Supervisors and request anything,” Frydl said. “This is a law and any violation of law requires proof. My guess is they probably would ask us to investigate and verify it. Any zoning law action has to be able to stand up in court.”
Luke Hoge said due to his family’s need to travel for work and recreation, it’s their goal to subsidize the mortgage by offering the location as a short-term rental when they’re away. The property is on the waterfront off Sunset Drive in the neighborhood.
“It’s at the end of the cul-de-sac,” Hoge said. “There are two-plus acres of vacant wooded lot next to it.”
He added that the cleaners, property manager and contractor they employ are all area residents.
“I think we do a pretty good job of screening renters,” he said. “We’ve been having guests off and on before we knew we needed a special use permit, we’re ashamed to say, and we haven’t had any complaints from our neighbors. We actually think that our neighbors probably wouldn’t have known it was an Airbnb if we didn’t have to go through this process.
“We don’t want to be disruptive to our neighbors and honestly, we’ve invested too much into this home to let someone who might be disruptive stay at it,” he added. “We have a security camera and ‘party detector’ inside that measures decibels (of noise) so if there’s too much volume increase, we get a notification.”
Commissioner John McCloskey asked whether this was the Hoge’s primary residence and they said yes, though they own others for short- and long-term rentals in other areas, as well as a stake in a mobile home park in Florida.
Planning Commission Chair Jay Willer, who also lives in Greene Mountain Lake, advised commissioners to look at the location versus who owns the property when deciding.
“We are generally advised by the county attorney to look at the house and the location of a piece of property, not the niceness of the current owners,” Willer said. “The challenge to us is to validate this for this house on this spot.”
Doug Roberts, who lives across the lake from the proposed property, said he does not believe it’s a suitable location for an Airbnb.
“There are two other permitted vacation rentals in the immediate vicinity; both are located within two blocks,” Roberts said. “How many Airbnbs will it take to change the character of the neighborhood? How many is too many? At what point does Greene Mountain Lake cease to be a residential community and instead become a vacation resort for out-of-towners?”
Other residents spoke about the decreasing value of their own home with a short-term rental next to it, as well as increased traffic and noise levels.
“Greene Mountain Lake subdivision was developed as a neighborhood of single-family homes, not gathering places for large groups of unrelated people to come and go,” said resident Elizabeth Kennedy.
Five people submitted letters of support to the commission.
“I am writing this letter in support of the (SUP). I personally know Luke and Caitlin and have been to their house on multiple occasions as a contractor hired to do renovations to the home,” said Philip Sensenig. “I also live in the Greene Mountain Lake community. I believe that rental lodging helps support our local economy as well. This house is particularly well-suited for this purpose as it sits at the end of a cul-de-sac where it has minimal impact on neighbors who use their lake houses as a primary residence. I actually signed the petition stating that I was opposed to the (SUP) at Westwood because the house was not suitable for such a permit and the owners completely disregarded the concerns of the neighbors when issues arose.”
McCloskey said he’s starting to have a change of heart regarding short-term rentals in R-1.
Willer said he believes the county is putting neighbors in a position of being the enforcers for the county. He noted that when a dog is barking and it’s a nuisance it takes a lot to prove it’s violating the county ordinance as you have to record the dog barking for a half-hour straight and if the dog stops the half-hour starts again.
Kruskamp made a motion to recommend denial of the SUP to the Board of Supervisors and Ron Williams seconded. Traber voted against the motion.
The Board of Supervisors will take up the issue at an upcoming meeting. According to the Department of Planning and Zoning public hearing sign list, another homeowner in Greene Mountain Lake has applied for a SUP for tourist lodging at Horseshoe Road. It will come before the planning commission at an upcoming meeting.
Visit greenecountyva.gov for information about upcoming agendas for both boards.