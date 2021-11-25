PC votes against Rural Enterprise Centers

“The members of the (Farm Bureau) board voted unanimously to oppose this proposed change,” she said. “Our opposition stems from the fact that this is specifically targeted at A-1 for non-agriculture industrial activities and is in direct conflict with the purposes of A-1. The Greene County Comprehensive Plan … for at least the past two decades has expressly stated that the residents of Greene want to preserve the county’s rural character (and) protect farmland and the scenic beauty of the county.”

Alton Keel Jr., who owns a farm on South River Road and is a member of the Greene Farm Bureau Board, agreed.

“I am a fellow who believes one property right is the right of a property owner to put his land in conservation,” Keel said. “I’ve worked diligently to convince as many of my neighbors as I could to do so, so I’ve had a small part in conserving over 2,000 acres by putting a conservation easement in the South River valley area of Greene County.”

Adam Gillenwater with Piedmont Environ-mental Council said his organization asks the commission to deny the idea, but if it wanted to do this, to restrict it to the A-1 areas in the county’s designated growth areas of Ruckersville and Stanardsville.