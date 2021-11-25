PC votes against Rural Enterprise Centers

The Greene County Planning Commission unanimously voted Nov. 17 to recommend denial to the Board of Supervisors for an ordinance change that would allow rural enterprise centers in A-1 agriculture zoning.
The commission has held two work sessions trying to flesh out the possibility of this type of commercial zoning in A-1 and last week held a public hearing.
In July 2020, the Board of Supervisors designated the entire county as a Defense Production Incentive Zone and asked the commission to research whether rural enterprise centers are feasible for Greene County.
Rural enterprise centers would be buildings on A-1 agricultural zoned parcels of between 30 and 50 acres and could house research and development companies, defense contractors, technology firms or others that may want to do their work in rural areas, with proper screening. One such place already operating that way in Greene County is the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety.
Planning and Zoning Department staff created possible performance standards before a business could request a Special Use Permit (SUP) to operate such a center in A-1.
Eleven people spoke during the hearing—all against the proposal—including the Greene County Farm Bureau.
Joann Burkholder, president of the Greene County Farm Bureau, submitted a letter to the commission asking them to vote against the change.
“The members of the (Farm Bureau) board voted unanimously to oppose this proposed change,” she said. “Our opposition stems from the fact that this is specifically targeted at A-1 for non-agriculture industrial activities and is in direct conflict with the purposes of A-1. The Greene County Comprehensive Plan … for at least the past two decades has expressly stated that the residents of Greene want to preserve the county’s rural character (and) protect farmland and the scenic beauty of the county.”
Alton Keel Jr., who owns a farm on South River Road and is a member of the Greene Farm Bureau Board, agreed.
“I am a fellow who believes one property right is the right of a property owner to put his land in conservation,” Keel said. “I’ve worked diligently to convince as many of my neighbors as I could to do so, so I’ve had a small part in conserving over 2,000 acres by putting a conservation easement in the South River valley area of Greene County.”
Adam Gillenwater with Piedmont Environ-mental Council said his organization asks the commission to deny the idea, but if it wanted to do this, to restrict it to the A-1 areas in the county’s designated growth areas of Ruckersville and Stanardsville.
Former Farm Bureau President Bob Burkholder told the commission that it’s important for the county to protect the land for future generations.
“One defense contractor brings in another one next to it, then another one and all of the sudden on Peach Ridge or Octonia you’ve got a 200-acre small industrial park,” Burkholder said. “Farmland lost is farmland lost forever.”
There are already roughly 55 things that can take place on A-1 and C-1 land with SUPs.
Commissioner Steve Kruskamp said he worried whether such growth would be something the county could effectively manage even with the ability to turn down SUPs for the same uses.
“When I came into this I was thinking about it in terms of a very large list of acceptable uses in the ordinance with SUP. I was thinking of this as sort of just another one,” said Commissioner Ron Williams. “I could support this as a special use in A-1 portions of the growth area, but not in the county at large.”
Kruskamp said the reason the commission is recommending denial is because such a project goes against the county’s comprehensive plan.