PC to hold work session on Rural Enterprise Centers

The Greene County Planning Commission will hold a work session at its October meeting to further look at the possibility of rural enterprise centers in the A-1 agriculture zoning district. The Oct. 20 session is a continuation of the commission’s September work session regarding the creation of performance standards for such centers so they can be allowed in agricultural areas. The review was prompted by a Sept. 14 resolution unanimously passed by the Greene County Board of Supervisors.
In July 2020, the county approved the designation of the entire county as a Defense Production Incentive Zone, and Frydl said this is a continuation of that process.
Such centers could house research and development companies, defense contractors, technology firms and others that would want to do their work in rural areas with screening, according to Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator. One example of such a center, Frdyl said, is the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety that has operated on a large parcel in Ruckersville and was shielded from sight until they built the large white “bubble” that can be seen from U.S. Route 29.
County planning staff used the feedback from the Sept. 15 commission meeting to develop possible performance-based standards for a special use permit process for rural research and development facilities, conference centers and defense contractors—which the county is referring to as rural enterprise centers. Standards include that such facilities must not produce hazardous, objectionable or offensive conditions at or beyond the property line, including: odor; dust; lint; smoke; cinders; fumes; noise; vibration; heat glare; solid or liquid wastes; fire; or explosions.
Possible standards are minimum lot size of 30 acres and a maximum of 50 acres with 200-foot setbacks. The buildings could not be taller than 30 feet and occupy up to 50,000 square feet of space. The county has also proposed screening yards that are 35 feet wide with no outdoor storage unless it can be screened from view of adjacent parcels. Lighting must also meet certain restrictions to prevent light pollution in the rural areas. Proposed standards also address trucks, fire protection, noise, delivery times, signage, architectural styles and more.
Frydl noted in September that less than 1% of the parcels in Greene County fall within the 30-50 acre size.
To see a full list of proposed performance standards for rural enterprise centers, visit https://bit.ly/3AACIWY. See the Oct. 20 agenda for information about logging into Zoom to watch the meeting at https://bit.ly/3mHVTc9.
The work session will begin at 7 p.m., after the commission’s work session, in which the public is encouraged to attend, regarding the parks and recreation section of the comprehensive plan at 6 p.m.