PC to hold work session on Rural Enterprise Centers

The Greene County Planning Commission will hold a work session at its October meeting to further look at the possibility of rural enterprise centers in the A-1 agriculture zoning district. The Oct. 20 session is a continuation of the commission’s September work session regarding the creation of performance standards for such centers so they can be allowed in agricultural areas. The review was prompted by a Sept. 14 resolution unanimously passed by the Greene County Board of Supervisors.

In July 2020, the county approved the designation of the entire county as a Defense Production Incentive Zone, and Frydl said this is a continuation of that process.

Such centers could house research and development companies, defense contractors, technology firms and others that would want to do their work in rural areas with screening, according to Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator. One example of such a center, Frdyl said, is the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety that has operated on a large parcel in Ruckersville and was shielded from sight until they built the large white “bubble” that can be seen from U.S. Route 29.