PC to hear rezoning request

The Virginia Department of Transportation noted in its response to the project that while the developer is proffering $600,000 for signalization, the cost is estimated to be closer to $1 million and is not part of the 670 Connector Road project, so the remaining amount would need to be found somewhere else.

In its presentation, the applicant notes the project would offer a net fiscal benefit for the county of nearly $2.4 million; however staff noted that the applicant estimated 35 less children then the Weldon Cooper Center does. The applicant also stated a benefit associated with an assisted-living facility, but that is not included in the proffers or concept plan, staff noted. Considering the changes, planning staff said the fiscal benefit to the county is almost $2 million.

“It is our sincere desire and intent to create a mixed-use project with a sense of place that affords employment, retail and housing opportunities—allowing residents of The Villages to live, work and shop in a well-designed destination center that also attracts the larger community to increase the local economy, tax base and sense of community in Greene County,” the applicant said in its planning objectives within its report to the county.