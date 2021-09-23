PC says no tourist lodging in R-1

Ten people spoke during the public hearing Sept. 15—with all but one in favor of banning tourist lodging from R-1 neighborhoods. One person read a statement by a neighbor in Greene Mountain Lake and two emailed comments—all against tourist lodging in R-1 zones.

“Just wanted to remind you that I live in an R-1 zoned neighborhood and I want to highlight three points as to why tourist lodgings should be prohibited: number one, the SUP runs with the land; number two, our county’s enforcement issues—we just don’t have the manpower; and number three, the overwhelming opposition to this ordinance … their voices should matter—our voices should matter,” said Doug Roberts.

Gwen Baker, who does not live in an R-1 zoned neighborhood, told the commission she stands with the residents who do and have said over and over they do not want it to continue.

Paige Roberts said banning tourist lodging in R-1 neighborhoods will not hamper the county’s tourism ability.