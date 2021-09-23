 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PC says no tourist lodging in R-1
0 comments

PC says no tourist lodging in R-1

The Greene County Planning Commission unanimously voted last week to recommend banning tourist lodging from all R-1 residential neighborhoods after residents have asked for it for more than a year. The Planning Commission makes recommendations for final decision to the Board of Supervisors, which will hold a public hearing on the issue Tuesday, Sept. 28.

In June 2018, at the request of a resident, the county approved short-term tourist lodging in R-1 zones under the special use permit (SUP) process that allows neighbors the opportunity to speak at public hearings and permits the supervisors to place conditions on the property that mitigate the impacts, such as the number of guests. Tourist lodging is allowed by-right in A-1 agriculture zoning and C-1 conservation zoning. If a neighborhood has a proper homeowners association, it is legally able to limit Airbnbs and other short-term lodging in that neighborhood.

The Board of Supervisors asked the Planning Commission to look at the ordinance to see if there were possible minimum conditions for parcels in R-1 to be utilized for tourist lodgings and after its Aug. 18 meeting, the commissioners were in agreement they were going to recommend removing the ordinance.

At the Aug. 18 Planning Commission meeting, Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl told the commissioners there had been seven applications for tourist lodging in R-1 with two denied in the last year; all but one had been in Greene Mountain Lake.

Ten people spoke during the public hearing Sept. 15—with all but one in favor of banning tourist lodging from R-1 neighborhoods. One person read a statement by a neighbor in Greene Mountain Lake and two emailed comments—all against tourist lodging in R-1 zones.

“Just wanted to remind you that I live in an R-1 zoned neighborhood and I want to highlight three points as to why tourist lodgings should be prohibited: number one, the SUP runs with the land; number two, our county’s enforcement issues—we just don’t have the manpower; and number three, the overwhelming opposition to this ordinance … their voices should matter—our voices should matter,” said Doug Roberts.

Gwen Baker, who does not live in an R-1 zoned neighborhood, told the commission she stands with the residents who do and have said over and over they do not want it to continue.

Paige Roberts said banning tourist lodging in R-1 neighborhoods will not hamper the county’s tourism ability.

“So just prior to this, I went on to Airbnb.com and searched Greene County, Virginia, for short term rentals and came back with 196 listings for under 30 days,” she said. “I then narrowed my search and looked specifically at R-1 neighborhoods and found a total of no more than eight; the website doesn’t delineate by zoning districts. What we’re talking about tonight is an ordinance that currently accounts for less than 1% of all tourist lodging in Greene.”

Commissioner Steve Kruskamp asked Frydl if the planning department had received a letter of support from the Greene County Tourism Council, and Frydl noted it had not.

Commissioners Mike Traber, John McCloskey and Ron Williams were attending the meeting remotely under a May 11, 2021, resolution approved by the Board of Supervisors authorizing hybrid and remote meetings due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think many of the citizens have made the case (against). We mentioned it at the last meeting. Having not seen any strong evidence to the contrary, I am very much in favor of this removal (from the zoning ordinance) at this point, recommending removal by the Board of Supervisors,” Traber said.

“I agree with Mr. Traber,” McCloskey said. “We have this as SUP under R-1 and we see where citizens stand and I think the point needs to be made that it’s really just one subdivision that’s experiencing this, but I am ready to remove this from R-1 in the county.”

Kruskamp made the motion to recommend removal from the zoning ordinance in R-1 zoning and Williams seconded.

Supervisors will hold a public hearing at on Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor, Greene County Record

Terry Beigie is the Editor of the Greene County Record in Stanardsville. She can be reached at tbeigie@greene-news.com or (434) 985-2315.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VDOT seeks public input on U.S. 29
News

VDOT seeks public input on U.S. 29

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants public comment into its ongoing U.S. 29 Corridor Study—regarding the six miles between Airport Road in Albemarle County and Deerfield Drive in Greene County. They want those who utilize the road to fill out a survey to help them in coming up with a plan that they'll present next spring.

School board continues business despite interruptions
News

School board continues business despite interruptions

The Greene County School Board held its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Despite a rowdy crowd and lively public comment and discussion from those in attendance (nearly 100 people), the board was able to recognize student and staff member achievements from the past year and hear updates on summer school, professional development, the Sheriff’s office memorandum of understanding and the process for the upcoming fiscal year 2023 budget process.

Continuation of the Stanardsville Streetscape project moves forward
News

Continuation of the Stanardsville Streetscape project moves forward

The Stanardsville Streetscape project took a major step forward this week with the commitment of new grant funding from Charlottesville. Stanardsville Area Revitalization (STAR) Executive Director Roy Dye, who is managing the project on behalf of the town, presented an update to Mayor Gary Lowe and the Stanardsville Town Council Monday.

+6
More students failed SOLs in 2020
News

More students failed SOLs in 2020

As expected, the results of Virginia’s 2020-21 Standards of Learning (SOL) tests reflect the extraordinary circumstances faced by students and schools last year. Overall, 64% of Greene County students passed their English/Reading SOLs (given in grades 3-8), while 40% passed the math exams (grades 3-8 plus geometry and algebra 1 and 2) and 56% passed in science (grades 5 and 8 as well as biology, chemistry and earth science). By comparison, pass rates in 2019 were 70% for English, 77% in math and 76% in science.

Early voting begins Sept. 17; register to vote by Oct. 12
News

Early voting begins Sept. 17; register to vote by Oct. 12

Early voting begins Friday, Sept. 17, in the annex next to the Greene County Registrar’s Office in Stanardsville. That’s also the date that absentee ballots will begin to be mailed for those who have already requested one, according to Greene County Registrar Jennifer Lewis-Fowler.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert