PC recommends denying SUP for S’ville glamping project

“One of the reasons why we chose Greene was because of the rural character of the area,” Murphy said. “It’s in our interest to preserve it as much as it is yours as well. We don’t want to see this place change, and we don’t believe that we will. The idea is, if there’s a structure that’s not an accommodation unit, it should look and feel like a barn and look like it should be there. We want to compliment the natural landscape as much as we can using muted colors, so dark greens, browns, greys, things like that that will blend in as well.”

The applicant also described in detail the 33 recommended conditions of the SUP including landscape boundary screening, total number of units, minimum setback from the property lines, fencing, quiet hours, storm water planning, fire suppression and more. All buildings would be at least 121 feet from the front property line and more than 50 feet from any property line, and the proposed facilities would be dark sky compliant, meaning all outdoor lighting would be directed downward and low to the ground to prevent light pollution from obscuring the night sky.