PC OKs tourist lodging in Greene Mountain Lake

The possibility of a fourth permitted tourist lodging location in Greene Mountain Lake is one step closer to being finalized after the Greene County Planning Commission voted 4-0 July 21 to recommend approval to the supervisors. Commissioner Michael Traber was not present at the meeting.
This approval comes on the heels of a denial of one in Greene Mountain Lake at the last Board of Supervisors meeting and a month after the commission voted to recommend that denial. The neighborhood has 317 parcels in total.
Because Greene Mountain Lake, while located in the rural district, is zoned R-1 residential, tourist lodging requires a special use permit (SUP) before operation.
The proposed location is a detached structure that serves as a workshop on the main floor, which the homeowner continues to utilize. It has a two-bedroom one-bathroom apartment above the workshop that homeowner wishes to offer for short-term rentals. Their primary home is located on a parcel next to the shop.
“It’s an apartment we created because we have to widowed mothers and thankfully they enjoy good health, so neither of them had to move there yet,” said co-owner Marliee Newman. “It has a very small kitchen, a living room and one of the bedrooms has a full bed. We don’t want a lot of people there. There is no access even to our yard. We are in and out of the shop while our tenants are there. We’ve never had a party or noise or multiple parking issues because it’s a small place; it’s not conducive to that.”
Paul Newman, co-owner of the property, said the impacts to the neighborhood are null and void as far as he’s concerned.
“The house fits into the street that I built it on,” he said. “Some of the homes are rentals anyway—across the street and on the side. The house on the other side has been being built for about eight years.”
Deputy Planning Director Stephanie Golon told the commission that when county planning staff reviews applications they look at how it might fit into the county’s comprehensive plan.
“The tourism portion of the comp plan does promote providing tourist lodging opportunities within the community,” Golon said. “As you remember, we allowed tourist lodging in R-1 by special use permit so that we’re able to review each individual application on its merit and identify and address any impacts for that particular structure. We were unable to identify any impacts outside of what the actual structure is designed for. The proposed use does not change the residential character of the single-family unit and is currently in harmony with the surrounding neighborhood.”
The three speakers against the SUP mentioned the fact that the Newmans have operated the property as a short-term rental for many years without the proper permit.
“I oppose the granting of the SUP to the Newman property,” said Greene Mountain Lake resident A.L. McClennan. “The Loft has operated without a permit in what appears to be for many years, certainly since the R-1 ordinance of (June 12, 2018) as it has 266 reviews on Airbnb. According to social media, it would appear that enforcement is an issue and the term ‘complaint-driven’ is often cited, making us, the neighbors, the enforcers. …The SUP runs with the property and cannot be given for a limited term or taken away without lengthy challenges—potentially very costly to this working-class neighborhood.”
Doug Roberts, another Greene Mountain Lake resident, said the Newmans’ lack of compliance should “carry significant weight” in the commission’s decision as they signed a petition in November 2020 in support of a different short-term rental for the neighborhood.
“In other Virginia counties, their actions would have automatically disqualified them from obtaining a permit,” Doug Roberts said. “Two, it’s apparent that one of the biggest impacts on our community is enforcement … the neighborhood ends up policing these Airbnbs, which means it’s incumbent upon neighbors to document and substantiate any complaints.”
Golon told the commission that county staff recommended a maximum number of overnight guests in the residence, banning parties or other events and not allowing on-street parking.
Scott Winslow, who lives off Beasley Road, spoke in favor of the SUP.
“I’ve been acquainted with the Newmans for many years. I can say that I find them to be thoughtful, generous and capable,” Winslow said. “I’m an adjacent landowner to one of their farm properties. I’m not aware of any complaints of those properties. And I certainly don’t have any complaints. I’m aware of the property that they’re dealing with in this special use permit request and I find it to be a fairly small tourist lodging unit. The downstairs is a shop and the few times I’ve been in there, I can tell you that I can’t quite imagine that accommodating a bedroom. It’s designed as a shop and it’s used for that purpose. They do run a quality rental business, and I’m in favor of this application.”
After a lengthy discussion amongst themselves, Ron Williams motioned for approval of the SUP with the following conditions: lodging is limited to the two existing bedrooms; a maximum overnight occupancy of the residence shall be two people per bedroom, excluding children less than 5 years old; no events are permitted; on-street parking is prohibited; and the owner must preserve the existing and future vegetation buffer to a height of 25 feet and a width of 10 feet. John McCloskey seconded the motion.
Commissioners asked Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl if the commission was going to be revisiting the R-1 tourist lodging ordinance in the future.
“We take our cues through resolution from the Board of Supervisors,” Frydl said. “I know one board member had mentioned it at the last meeting, but no vote was taken.”
The agenda for the July 27 supervisors’ meeting includes a proposed resolution directing the planning commission to review the current ordinance for R-1 tourist lodging and “recommend conditions that promote harmony with traditional neighborhoods.” The meeting took place after press time so we will update the story online with the results of the vote.