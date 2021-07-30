PC OKs tourist lodging in Greene Mountain Lake

Paul Newman, co-owner of the property, said the impacts to the neighborhood are null and void as far as he’s concerned.

“The house fits into the street that I built it on,” he said. “Some of the homes are rentals anyway—across the street and on the side. The house on the other side has been being built for about eight years.”

Deputy Planning Director Stephanie Golon told the commission that when county planning staff reviews applications they look at how it might fit into the county’s comprehensive plan.

“The tourism portion of the comp plan does promote providing tourist lodging opportunities within the community,” Golon said. “As you remember, we allowed tourist lodging in R-1 by special use permit so that we’re able to review each individual application on its merit and identify and address any impacts for that particular structure. We were unable to identify any impacts outside of what the actual structure is designed for. The proposed use does not change the residential character of the single-family unit and is currently in harmony with the surrounding neighborhood.”

The three speakers against the SUP mentioned the fact that the Newmans have operated the property as a short-term rental for many years without the proper permit.