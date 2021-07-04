PC OKs plan for Villages at Terrace Greene

Phase two will include 17,200 additional square feet of commercial and office space and two commercial pad sites, one on each side of the Route 670 Connector Road at its intersection with Route 29, as well as 40 additional townhomes.

The third phase will be market-driven commercial and office development and the remaining 104 townhomes.

The developer will pay for the completion of the park that will include parking for the public and play equipment costs up to $50,000, as well as a dog park, as part of the proffers for the project. Additionally, the developer will set aside $600,000 for signalization when warranted along the property’s frontage with Route 29 that may not be used for anything else.

Only one person spoke during the planning commission’s public hearing.