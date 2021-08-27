PC defers vote on tourist lodging in R-1

The possibility of banning tourist lodging from all R-1 residential neighborhoods in Greene County looks likely after the Aug. 18 Planning Commission meeting. In June 2018, at the request of a resident, the county approved short-term tourist lodging in R-1 zones under the special use permit (SUP) process that allows neighbors the opportunity to speak at public hearings and permits the supervisors to place conditions on the property that mitigate the impacts, such as the number of guests allowed.

The Board of Supervisors asked the Planning Commission to look at the ordinance to see if there were possible minimum conditions for parcels in R-1 to be utilized for tourist lodgings. Due to an advertising issue for the public hearing, a decision at the Planning Commission level will not happen until the September meeting, however.

At the public hearing on Aug. 18, the three who spoke in favor of keeping tourist lodging in R-1 zoning have all applied to operate Airbnbs in Greene Mountain Lake. Ten spoke against tourist lodging in R-1 zoning and two spoke in favor of banning tourist lodging in the county entirely—it is allowed by-right in both the A-1 agricultural and C-1 conservation zoning districts.