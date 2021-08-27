PC defers vote on tourist lodging in R-1

The possibility of banning tourist lodging from all R-1 residential neighborhoods in Greene County looks likely after the Aug. 18 Planning Commission meeting. In June 2018, at the request of a resident, the county approved short-term tourist lodging in R-1 zones under the special use permit (SUP) process that allows neighbors the opportunity to speak at public hearings and permits the supervisors to place conditions on the property that mitigate the impacts, such as the number of guests allowed.
The Board of Supervisors asked the Planning Commission to look at the ordinance to see if there were possible minimum conditions for parcels in R-1 to be utilized for tourist lodgings. Due to an advertising issue for the public hearing, a decision at the Planning Commission level will not happen until the September meeting, however.
At the public hearing on Aug. 18, the three who spoke in favor of keeping tourist lodging in R-1 zoning have all applied to operate Airbnbs in Greene Mountain Lake. Ten spoke against tourist lodging in R-1 zoning and two spoke in favor of banning tourist lodging in the county entirely—it is allowed by-right in both the A-1 agricultural and C-1 conservation zoning districts.
“I live in Greene Acres—which is A-1 and C-1—so I’m not involved in the R-1 part of it,” said Deborah Turck. “I’ve been on the board for the last eight years and the complaints that we get are usually coming from a transient rental home due to parties, trashing our lake, racing up and down our roads. The owners that have built or purchased in Greene Acres live more than three hours away; none of them are invested in our community; they look at it as an income source.”
James Higgins, who lives off Preddy Creek Road, said he’s watched with concern what’s happened in Greene Mountain Lake.
“We have no homeowners association, we have no covenants,” he said. “Next week if someone wanted to start up an Airbnb in Preddy Creek, the only mechanism by which I or any other residents could express our concerns would be the SUP process. However, as we have seen in Greene Mountain Lake, the SUP applications process is not a very good vehicle for communicating the concerns of residents. In fact, the proprietor of an Airbnb in Greene Mountain Lake was able to operate for three years without a permit.”
Luke Hoge, whose SUP was denied earlier this year, said he’s planning to sell his dream home now.
“I no longer have a dog in the race and I have nothing to gain or lose. But I want to speak up for the value of private property rights or privileges,” he said. “Not having to see strangers in and out of the house next door or meet new people in your neighborhood frequently are preferences, not rights and shouldn’t be prioritized.
Paul and Marliee Newman, who have deferred an SUP application for a tourist lodging in Greene Mountain Lake, spoke in favor of the current process.
“I’ve been a resident of Green Mountain Lake for 35 years,” he said. “I think the current system allowing special use permit with special conditions is a well-designed way to decide which dwellings would make logical short term rentals.”
Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl said the goal of the review was to see whether there are standard conditions that allow tourist lodging to fit within an R-1 neighborhood. Due to the overwhelming number of options that could have been decided by the commission, Kelley Kemp, county attorney, recommended another public hearing advertised with clear wording whatever way the planning commission was headed.
“We’re familiar with the use, but is there a way that we can develop conditions that will make this easier to review and easier to fit into R-1?” Frydl asked.
The county has had seven applications for tourist lodging in R-1 with two denied in the last year. All but one has been in Greene Mountain Lake, Frydl said.
All commissioners noted their intent to change the ordinance so that it does not permit tourist lodging in R-1 at all. When Commissioner Steve Kruskamp made a motion for a vote on that, Kemp said she preferred the commission hold another public hearing at its September meeting so the advertisement is clear to showcase what the group was voting on.
“I will absolutely take the plan for this,” Kemp said. “Mr. Frydl couldn’t advertise it really any differently. If I understand the motion that’s on the floor, what you are really doing is an ordinance change; you’re removing something from R-1. And we need to advertise that appropriately.”
No one seconded the motion so it died.
“What I’m hearing from many of the citizens today is we’re opposed to tourist lodging in the R-1 environment,” said Commissioner Mike Traber. “And to me, I’m hearing that loud and clear from the citizens.”
Commissioner Ron Williams agreed he’d be in favor of removing tourist lodging from R-1, as well.
Commissioner John McCloskey said in looking over the supervisors’ resolution he didn’t think it was clear that removing tourist lodging from R-1 was an option.
“It’s just adding conditions,” McCloskey said. “I don’t see the downside of waiting until next month to make that decision. I always take the advice of my attorney and I just don’t see any downside.”
McCloskey moved to defer the issue until the Sept. 15 commission meeting and Traber seconded. Williams voted in favor of deferral and both Kruskamp and Jay Willer, chairman, voted against.
Willer noted that the change in ordinance will not immediately remove the current permit holders from operating as tourist lodgings—and there are three in Greene Mountain Lake.
Frydl said he is going to work with Kemp to devise the correct wording for how current tourist lodging owners could lose the right if they are not operating as such for a given period of time.