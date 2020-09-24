Pastor: “All lives matter”

“We are intelligent enough to understand that Black lives do matter, right? Black lives do matter and black lives matter as much as blue lives matter,” Williams said. “It does not mean that only black lives matter. We’re concerned about all lives. We don’t have to be for one and against the other. That is an insult to our intelligence. Our hearts grieved for the five police officers killed in Dallas, and injuring nine others (in 2016). Their families are still in our prayers. We need not draw a line in the sand and be forced to choose sides, because no one wins with that philosophy. As Christians, our claim would be all lives matter.”

Webb said to get over the tensions that have plagued the country for 400 years is to spend time with each other and talk about equity, justice and freedom.

“We have had that tension, it has not disappeared, it has not gone away, because we never turned to face it,” he said.

The desire to serve was something that was woven into Webb’s family of six children from their parents. His mother was a public school teacher for 30 years and his father worked training law enforcement in the federal government.