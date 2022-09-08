Parks & Rec launches new website, fall and winter programs

The Greene County Parks and Recreation Department has officially launched its website, playgreene.com ahead of fall and winter activities beginning. While printed copies of the fall/winter activity guide can still be found throughout the community, residents can now find activities and register online as well.

“With this launch, GCPR now has a 24/7 online presence available to keep residents informed of services offered through the department,” writes Director Justin Bullock in the front of the activity guide. “The new site allows visitors the option to register for a class, request pavilion reservations and learn more about Greene County Parks and Recreation.”

The two person team, composed of Bullock and Recreation Supervisor Sean Sweeney, have been working to offer a wide variety of activities to residents including youth sports, outdoor movie nights, craft workshops, dog obedience classes and much more.

“As soon as Justin got here we started talking about diversifying our offerings to the county,” said Sweeney. “It’s been about a year and a half since we started that and it’s been really evident that there was a need for those services. People had been waiting for services like that.

Additionally, the department moved from the county administration building to their own building located right in the community park.

Over 35 programs are being offered for the fall and winter seasons. Sweeney noted that youth sports always see a high turnout but there are many more activities for a wide variety of ages.

The website features five categories. The “health and wellness category features events such as tai chi, yoga and pickleball. “Special events” include upcoming outdoor movie nights, park and trail clean-up day, as well as seasonal activities like a family holiday cookie baking class. “Youth activities” range from an e-sports league to wreath making and much more. “Youth sports” include winter youth basketball and winter youth hoops cheer. Finally, the “special interests” category include a DSLR photography class, various crafts, internet basics and many other activities for all ages.

The mission statement of the department is as follows: “The Greene County Department of Parks and Recreation seeks to enrich the quality of life for all members of the community by offering leisure activities and special events throughout the year in a fun and learning environment.” With such a wide range of activities, they are certainly fulfilling that mission.

Deadlines for some of these activities are quickly approaching, registration can be completed at playgreene.com. For instructions on how to register, hover above the “contact” tab on the website and click “how to register.”