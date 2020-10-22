Pandemic has slowed land conservation

No property in Greene or Madison counties were placed into conservation easements in the past year.
A conservation easement is a voluntary agreement between a landowner and a qualified conservation organization or public entity to prevent the development of a property while allowing continued private owners and rural use such as farming or forestry, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry.
“One word describes what’s happened with land conservation this past year in Greene and Madison—pandemic,” Carl Schmitt, president of the Blue Ridge Foothills Conservancy, said at the group’s annual meeting on Sunday, Oct. 18.
The coronavirus pandemic, he said, has made people uncertain about the future and not yet willing to make long-term commitments for their land.
“It’s not a simple thing, you’ve got to work at it and you’ve got to want (conservation) to get it,” Schmitt said. “Everybody’s life was turned upside down on many levels.”
Even though land was not placed into easements in the past year, there were positives. The first is the Greene County Board of Supervisors’ approval of a resolution to have Dyke Road (Va. Route 810) designated a scenic highway.
“It’s simply a designation that goes on a map; you can get a map that shows the scenic byways,” Schmitt said. “People can come into Greene and know that this is a road that is very special. You know, it certainly doesn’t hurt to have that designation.”
Additionally, Schmitt said it seems that the pandemic has made people appreciate nature more.
“It’s clear that people have resorted to going to nature to get some sanity in the midst of all of this,” he said. “And I hope they stick with it. Because it is such an incredible thing to have the beauty that we have around us and the contribution we make to the environment. If you’re in the business of protecting that, in my view, you’re in the right corner.”
In the 21 years since the Blue Ridge Foothills Conservancy was formed, more than 27,000 acres of land in Madison and Greene counties have been placed in permanent conservation easements—16,368 acres in Madison and 10,663 acres in Greene.
“We really have come a long way,” he said. “When we began it seemed like a hill too steep to climb.”
Two landowners spoke during the meeting. Kendall Tata, of the Morris-Tata Farm on Madison Road in Greene County, spoke about her mother’s desire to have the farm placed in an easement.
“For all of you that think you’re too old to follow a dream: when mom turned 75 we decided it was time to build. We started the building process at age 77 and in 2004 this house was complete,” Tata said. “Soon after building the Morris-Tata Farm, Carl Schmitt came to speak with mom about putting the land in conservation. I proudly watched as my mother courageously proceeded through the steps of putting her farm in conservation. And I say courageously as my father, mom’s husband of over 50 years at the time, and her two sons were against putting the land in conservation; they were more interested in selling the land.”
But, Jeraldine Morris McMullen Tata, born in 1927, always dreamed of moving back to Greene County one day and once she had, she wanted to preserve the land for future generations.
“Greene County is where people pulled themselves up from their bootstraps, took care of one another and respected the land we’re so fortunate to walk upon. How blessed I have been to learn from my mother,” Tata said. “Growing up, my parents did not take my brothers and I to theme parks or out west; our family came to Greene because my mom was so proud of her people and where she came from. This is the town of my childhood memories, and my mother’s lifelong dream was to build a home on this farm.”
The farm was passed from Jeraldine’s uncle to his five nieces (including her) and nephew and then to their children in 1977 through his will.
“At this time, ladies and gentlemen, there was little knowledge of conservation easements and my mother always felt certain the wording of his will was his way of protecting one of our most valuable assets—land,” Tata said. “Over time, she bought out each of her cousins and then lastly, her sister, when they were in their late 60s. As my mother said, ‘It is very distressing to see our farms becoming housing developments, factories and business centers. Here at our farm, I love having one of the best views in Greene County, seeing the farm animals or gardens, the barn, the birds, and, of course, the South River.’”
Schmitt said there are 14 conservation areas—seven in Madison and seven in Greene—including the South River Conservation Area, which has 2,610 acres preserved.
“A conservation area is an area where there’s more than one property under easement either adjacent to or in close proximity to some other property,” Schmitt said. “With the South River area you’re protecting a river resource and that’s a biggie. The South River runs into the Rapidan River, which is a water source not only for Greene but also Orange County and runs down to the (Chesapeake) Bay. It’s a very important waterway and it’s the beginning of the river. Having land protection along the river is one of our higher priorities.”
Cecilia Schultz, who lives off Octonia Road in Stanardsville, introduced the second speaker. Schultz, vice president of the organization, said once she and her family moved to Greene three years ago she immediately felt how special the location was.
“Our land was preserved when we bought it from the owner,” she said. “I feel like we need to continue with preserving the land and I think we need to tie it in with our youths. I think that’s key to get land preservation to continue.”
Francoise Seillier-Moiseiwitsch, co-owner of Revalation Vineyard in Madison, talked to the group about how she’s attempting to reach out to the youths in her community.
“We’ve had this vineyard since 2006,” she said. “Throughout the years, we’ve had a chronic lack of labor. And one day, I just got so tired of it that I walked into the high school to talk to the agricultural teacher.”
She constructed a viticulture program for Madison County High School that trains students to work on any vineyard, including lectures and hands-on training.
“The idea is to train young people so they have skills they can use to get a decent job,” she said. “A job in a vineyard is a pretty good job.”
The program expanded into Culpeper schools and she was prepared to teach in Orange County when the pandemic hit and schools shuttered. She said she’d love to talk with Greene County Public Schools about operating such a program there, as well.
The Blue Ridge Foothills Conservancy has no staff and operates with an all-volunteer board.
“There’s still a lot more to be done,” Schmitt said. “The acreage under easement in Madison represents 9.3% of the private land in the county and the acreage in Greene represents 12.9% of the private land in Greene.”
For more information about how to put your land into a conservation easement, visit brfoothills
