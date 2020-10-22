Pandemic has slowed land conservation

Additionally, Schmitt said it seems that the pandemic has made people appreciate nature more.

“It’s clear that people have resorted to going to nature to get some sanity in the midst of all of this,” he said. “And I hope they stick with it. Because it is such an incredible thing to have the beauty that we have around us and the contribution we make to the environment. If you’re in the business of protecting that, in my view, you’re in the right corner.”

In the 21 years since the Blue Ridge Foothills Conservancy was formed, more than 27,000 acres of land in Madison and Greene counties have been placed in permanent conservation easements—16,368 acres in Madison and 10,663 acres in Greene.

“We really have come a long way,” he said. “When we began it seemed like a hill too steep to climb.”

Two landowners spoke during the meeting. Kendall Tata, of the Morris-Tata Farm on Madison Road in Greene County, spoke about her mother’s desire to have the farm placed in an easement.