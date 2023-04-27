At an Orange County Board of Supervisors public hearing last Tuesday, a majority of residents in attendance pushed back against the county’s omission of funding for the Arts Center in Orange in the county’s 2024 budget despite a 9.8% overall spending increase.

The county has included the nonprofit organization, which offers classes and exhibits in addition to a variety of outreach projects, in its contributions to external entities since at least 2012. The decision to omit the institution in next year’s budget comes after a recent controversy over a fashion workshop led by a drag performer which was scheduled to take place at the Arts Center but was ultimately canceled.

In a 4-1 vote on Jan. 24, the Board of Supervisors decided to return funds from a matching grant to the state, with Chairman Mark Johnson saying in an email, “The Board felt that the Arts Center was hosting or promoting certain programming that a majority of Orange County citizens would not support.” Supervisor Lee Frame was the sole dissenting vote.

At the end of March, it was revealed that the upcoming year’s budget would not include the Arts Center among the list of organizations it supported financially, breaking with a decadelong tradition. At that time, Johnson said that “the list of groups funded is by no means exhaustive nor meant to reward one group or punish another” and that “the Board of Supervisors has never presumed to tell any of these groups how to conduct their spending,” but declined to provide any further explanation for the decision.

A total of 18 community members at the public hearing spoke in favor of continuing or increasing funding to the nonprofit organization, more than double the seven who spoke in favor of ceasing county funding for the operation. Notable defenders of the Arts Center included local faith leaders and a representative of the Blue Ridge Art League.

Lin Hutton, pastor of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, described the funding cut as intolerance and said it reminded her of her experiences fighting authoritarian governments in her 27 years as a Navy pilot.

“This is Orange County, the home of James Madison, my gosh, the father of the American Constitution and freedom of speech. What have we become?” she said.

Reginia Yurkonis spoke on behalf of the Blue Ridge Art League, a regional group with members from Culpeper, Madison, Fauquier, Rappahannock and Orange counties.

“We all come to Orange to the Arts Center,” she said. “This is where we take classes. This is where we exhibit. … We’re a mixed group of people with all different views. You don’t need me as the 20th person here. You’re intelligent people. You’ve gotten the feel of the room.”

Elaine Freeland displayed artwork created by her 103-year-old mother Irene. She said that her mother benefits from the outreach programs offered by the Arts Center at Dogwood Village Senior Living, where she spends many days drawing despite “limited hearing, limited mobility and diminished reading comprehension.”

Speakers on the other side of the aisle included new Orange Downtown Alliance President Cameron Hamilton and both Republican candidates for the newly redrawn 28th District for state Senate.

Bryce Reeves currently serves as state senator for the 17th District and appeared in a photo online earlier in the week posing with Arts Center in Orange President Ed Harvey. While the social media posts on Instagram and Facebook did not mention the drag program, Reeves later requested for the posts to be taken down and sent a representative to the public hearing to read a letter on his behalf.

“On April 18, 2023, I was notified by a member of the community that a Facebook post existed that suggested I was in agreement with the arts center. Considering the matter currently before the board, I am not and it is disingenuous to imply that I am,” the letter reads.

Reeves did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding his initial decision to pose for the photo or his request to delete the post.

Reeves’ opponent, Mike Allers, also spoke in opposition to funding the arts center, saying, “I look forward to a decision being made in the future that would allow for funding to be there for art, true art, and not for something that’s going to indoctrinate kids.”

At the county meeting, Orange County Board of Supervisors deferred voting on the 2024 budget until its next meeting.